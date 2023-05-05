Iowa State Football Player Accused of Breaking Girlfriend’s Spine Before Violently Raping Her; Kicked Off Cyclone Team

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Aidan Ralph of Chicago, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges stemming from an incident that took place on December 3, 2022, officials say.

AMES, IA – A football player for Iowa State University has been accused of breaking his then-girlfriend’s spine during an argument and, when the victim pleaded with him to call an ambulance, instead violently raped her, according to police.

At approximately 1 a.m., Ralph accused his girlfriend – whom he had been in a relationship with for three years – of cheating on him. During the ensuing argument, he began shoving her hard multiple times, before the final push slammed her into a staircase so hard that it caused a fracture to her spine, according to a police affidavit.

Iowa State LB Aidan Ralph has been arrested on charges of felony sexual assault & misdemeanor domestic violence charges stemming from a Dec incident. Ralph was removed from the Cyclones program yesterday. pic.twitter.com/siwEfzZAGI — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) May 5, 2023

Finding herself “in great pain” with “visible swelling” after the impact on the stairs, police say the woman began to panic and begged Ralph to call an ambulance for her; the 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound football player reportedly ignored her pleas and instead forcibly raped her while she repeatedly begged him to stop.

Iowa State University released a statement on Thursday, declaring that the redshirt sophomore linebacker for the school’s football team, the Cyclones – who has reportedly yet to officially play in a game for the school – “is no longer a member of the Iowa State football program.”

A judge has set Ralph’s bond at $11,000 and ordered him not to have any contact whatsoever with his alleged victim. His next court date is scheduled for May 15.