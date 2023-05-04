Op-Ed: Vibrator Races, Underwear Glow Party, Drunken’ Drag Brunch, BDSM, Nudity: What Is Happening At Annual Pride Parades & Events?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

People celebrate the Pride Month demanding better rights and equality. You need to leave the kids and grandma at home for many annual Pride events across the nation in June. File photo: Raketir, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Ahem. You need to leave the kids and grandma at home for many annual Pride events across the nation in June. Read on and find out why…

Key West Gay Pride Stoops To Raunchy Frat Party Activities

The 2023 Gay Pride event in Key West, Florida, sounds more like a bunch of college frat boys partying than reasonable adults celebrating LGBTQ history.

Vibrator Races at Mary Ellen’s Bar is for charity the website says. Oh, does that make it a respectable LGBTQ activity? Please don’t let grandpa participate without his blood pressure medication.

“Join us for a night of silliness like nowhere else…There is a dong gong. You will be expected to have fun, BID ON VIBRATORS and drink. This is not a spectator sport, so be prepared to get involved. The more fun you have, the more fun we have, the more money we raise, the more people we help. Fun (and booze) fuels this party.”

Vibrators, fun, booze – akin to Spring Break and the “Girl’s Gone Wild” video. What happens in Key West – stays in Key West.

“Somewhere Over the Rain Glow Underwear Glow party.” The advertisement says “Break out the day glow underwear, paint your face/ body and glow the night away!”

So, you show off your bling-bling undies and party away. I don’t even think they do that at Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

The Key West Pride Drunken’ Drag Brunch at Mangoes restaurant is advertised.

Intoxicated drag queens and tipsy patrons singing, slurring, twerking, jerking – while eating pancakes and bacon.

The Big Gay5K Award Ceremony is at the Aquaplex bar/nightclub with nightly drag queen shows. “Enjoy a protein rainbow inspired breakfast and a free shot of unicorn pee.”

What is unicorn pee? Since unicorns don’t exist, I’m assuming it’s an alcohol beverage.

Another activity is watching a movie about a biological male and medical malpractice. Live theater with “HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH” at The Waterfront Theater. The BBC says, the story centers on Hedwig, a singer in a punk-rock band (in drag) from East Berlin now living in Kansas following botched gender reassignment surgery that left him with an “angry inch.”

“Florida pride parade canceled because it can’t comply with anti-lewd law,” notes an article in The Washington Examiner. Florida LGBT activists recently had to cancel their planned parade because of a pending bill that would prohibit minors from being exposed to lewd behavior.

My questions: Why not take out the sexualized behaviors from the Pride parades? Are mayors and city council members afraid of LGBTQ activists? Or are gay mayors and comissioners pushing their own personal sexual orientation agendas onto residents?

Pride Parades Across USA

Journalist: Pride parades so nasty they’ll turn ‘all of society against the LGBT community,’ surmises a 2017 article at Life Site News. Lauren Southern’s video, posted August 7, includes explicit and disturbing clips of some of the worst excesses of “Pride” parades: lewd dancing, simulated homosexual acts, a “twerking” eight-year-old, and the shocking clip of the little girl watching a man in underwear dancing while off-camera voices laugh and mock, “Oh, where is mom and dad?”

Be warned of the content. Watch on YouTube.

“For the most part I’m pretty libertarian,” says the 22-year-old Southern, who originally hails from Surrey, British Columbia. “But if you ever want to spur some homophobia in reasonable people, just take them to a Pride Parade. Because, hell, even my LGBTLMNOP friends go bigoted on Pride.”

“BDSM and kink don’t belong in Pride celebrations,” is a 2021 commentary by a gay writer in the UK Independent. “Here we come to my first issue with BDSM and kink at Pride: consent. You may have no problem parading your sex life down North Halsted in Chicago or through Trafalgar Square in London, but others might not be so willing to participate in your fetish or to even see it. As Pride is held in a public space and is a public event, it should be open to the public while also following the standards of public decency.”

I agree and any sensible person, whether homosexual or heterosexual, would also agree. Keep your junk in your own trunk during public Pride parades. Save the nudity and lewdness for private parties in private places.

“Overtly sexualized displays — or in more extreme instances, public sex and nudity — breech the boundaries of good taste and decency even as Pride stretches what is and is not acceptable. It alienates members of our community who are modest, who have ethical or philosophical objections (as many feminists do), who have children, or who simply do not want to participate in your sex life as unwilling voyeurs. BDSM and kink displays deter many of us from attending, including LGBT friends of mine with small kids. Pride should be for everyone in the LGBT community. In order for that to be possible, boundaries must be set and respected,” the article continues.

“Yes, kink belongs at Pride. And I want my kids to see it,” boosts a 2021 commentary in rabid rag Washington Post.

What kind of parent wants to expose children to public kink? Depravity begets depravity.

“The Right To Bare All: Should Nudity Be Allowed At Pride?” is a 2020 commentary in a Canadian magazine.

Argh. Asking the aforementioned question is a sign of the crumbling of society into immorality and loss of respectable decency. Why should nudity in public places (aka Pride events) be allowed?

“In 2018, the Advocate reminded us, listicle style, that Pride has always been about sex; in 2019, parents debated openly about kink and whether it was suitable for children; and in 2020, it was written that the debate will never go away,” notes an article in Vox.“The current fight over kink at Pride was foisted upon the LGBTQ community like many other fights: through social media,” the article continues.

My question: Why is it even a fight over whether kink should be allowed at public events just because of the ‘Pride’ label? Kink doesn’t belong at any public event with gay or straight people.

“Sexual behavior at gay Pride parade raises debate,” is a 2013 article in The Houston Chronicle.

I stand with Gays Against Groomers. “The gay community is not a monolith. Those pushing this agenda do not represent or speak for us all, nor do we want to be associated with them in any way. What we are witnessing is mass scale child abuse being perpetrated on an entire generation, and we will no longer sit by and watch it happen. It is going to take those of us from within the community to finally put an end to this insanity, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

My questions: Why would any community or city want kink, BDSM, and sexualized behaviors by LGBTQ individuals during a Pride parade where minors are watching? Why are LGBTQ activists fighting so hard to show off their half-naked bodies in public?

Sidebar: Many adults at Pride parades (or any parade for that matter) do not want to see men or women (gay or straight) gyrating in thongs, pasties, or skimpy attire – and that’s not discrimination.

Rational, reasonable, and responsible adults need to stand up peacefully for the protection of minors and for the protection of societal norms and values in public places. Let the radical depraved LGBTQ community members call us homophobes, bigots, sexophobes – no matter. It’s time to take back our public streets and parks.