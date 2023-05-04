Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Florida Congressman Gimenez Introduces International Port Security Enforcement Act – Against Cuban Regime

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Congressman Carlos Gimenez (R-FL28) is the only Cuban-born Member of the 118th Congress, having been forced from his homeland shortly after the Communist takeover of the island. Rep. Gimenez represents Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee, Homeland Security Committee, and the Select Committee on China. 

In March 2023, Gimenez introduced the International Port Security Enforcement Act, a bill which would ensure State Sponsors of Terrorism and Terrorist Organizations are prohibited from engaging with the Secretary of Homeland Security through the International Port Security Program.  

Previously, the Castro Regime agents were scheduled to meet with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to tour multiple facilities, including USCG HQ in Washington, but was canceled after Gimenez along with Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27) and others sent a letter to the Administration.  

As officials of a country designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, the presence of Castro Regime officials poses a direct threat to U.S. National Security.  

We are deeply concerned about the U.S. national security implications of allowing government officials with a known adversarial foreign intelligence service to access sensitive U.S. Federal Government facilities. Not only is Cuba still a U.S. designated State Sponsor of Terrorism along with North Korea, Iran, and Syria, but Cuba remains a chief counterintelligence threat. The U.S. Director of National Intelligence consistently identifies Cuba as a core and continuing counterintelligence mission, similar to Iran and North Korea,” said Gimenez.  

Additionally, Cuba and Russia have continued to deepen bilateral relations, including in security cooperation, amplifying the threat to U.S. national security,” Gimenez notes. 

We strongly urge you to table the consideration of such a visit that ignores the Cuban regime’s brutality, its repression of its citizens, and its designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, while also exposing our Nation’s port infrastructure to potential vulnerabilities and jeopardizing our national security,” added Gimenez.  

Kudos to Rep. Gimenez for speaking out against the communist Cuban regime and for protecting Florida and America. 

Oremos por la libertad de los ciudadanos cubanos, la libertad y la justiciar. 

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

