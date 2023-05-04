32-Year-Old Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Found Dead in Florida Home, No Cause Given; “No Signs Of Foul Play”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies performing a wellness check at the home of 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie, with her management team confirming her passing on Wednesday but neglecting to provide the cause of the young athlete’s tragic passing. File photo: A Katz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

32-year-old Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie was discovered dead in her Florida home on Tuesday by Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies performing a wellness check, with her management team confirming her passing on Wednesday but neglecting to provide the cause of the young athlete’s tragic passing.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that deputies responded to Bowie’s Orlando home “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days” and that the woman was “tentatively identified as Frentorish ‘Tori’ Bowie (DOB: 8/27/1990), was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play.”

Icon Management Inc., Bowie’s management team, released a statement expressing their sorrow at the unexpected death of their client.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” the statement read. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel also released a statement, pointing out Bowie’s impressive Olympic credentials and noting that her death was a great blow to the sport.

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” he said. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi – where she was an impressive long jump competitor and had won the NCAA championship with the Golden Eagles in 2011 – Bowie competed at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, where she won a bronze medal in the 100-meter event.

Bowie then competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter relay, in addition to also winning a silver medal in the 100-meter dash and a bronze in the 200-meter dash. She would then go on to win gold in the 4×100 meter relay and in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 World Championships in London.