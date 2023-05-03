U.S. Navy Using “Drag Queen Influencer” to Lure Progressives to Join the Military Amid Recruitment Woes

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to a Navy spokesperson, the initiative was designed to “explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates” due to the fact that the Navy is currently experiencing “the most challenging recruiting environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force.” File photo: Glynnis Jones, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Navy announced this week that it has been utilizing a “drag queen influencer” from their own ranks to lure progressive young people to join the military in an attempt to counter a recent drastic decrease in overall recruitment numbers reported by national defense forces.

Drag queen “Harpy Daniels” – real name Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley – served as the navy’s “Digital Ambassador” in an initiative that ran from October 2022 to March 2023; however, Kelley had reportedly been dancing in drag for service members and officers long before becoming their Digital Ambassador.

“From joining to 2016 and being able to share my drag experience on my off time with my fellow sailors has been a blessing,” Kelley said in an Instagram post. “This experience has brought me so much strength, courage and ambition to continue being an advocate and representation of queer sailors!”

According to a Navy spokesperson, the initiative was designed to “explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates” due to the fact that the Navy is currently experiencing “the most challenging recruiting environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



US Navy appointed active-duty drag queen in diversity drive to boost sinking recruitment https://t.co/IxssyYkzNJ pic.twitter.com/7Yq6NJYdRi — New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2023

The spokesperson noted that the Navy did not financially compensate Kelley or any others who served as the military branch’s Digital Ambassadors; the program will continue to exist, they said, although it is currently under evaluation for potential future changes.

The attempt to utilize drag queens to attract younger people comes as the military finds itself within the midst of a serious recruitment crisis, with a survey conducted by the Ronald Reagan Institute finding that a mere 13 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds are “highly willing” to join the military, followed by 25 percent being “somewhat willing” and 26 percent being “not willing at all.”