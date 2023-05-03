Op-Ed: Marxist Hypocrite UN Chief Guterres Doublespeaks About World Press Day – LIARS R US

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

United Nations Headquarters in New York City: The United Nations General Assembly opens. New, York, NY, – September 24, 2016. File photo: Osugi, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” –George Orwell, 1984

NEW YORK, NY – On World Press Freedom Day 2023, UNESCO will organize a special anniversary event at UN headquarters in New York, marking the 30 years since the UN General Assembly’s decision proclaiming an international day for press freedom.

Celebrated every 3rd of May, this year’s theme for the Day will be “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights” (working title), signifying the enabling element of freedom of expression to enjoy and protect all other human rights.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is not quite, but just about on the same lying level as creepy Joe Biden, kooky Klaus Schwab, and banal Bill Gates. How do you know when these megalomaniacs are fibbing? When their lips move.

“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.” –George Orwell, 1984

According to rabid rag Associated Press, “The United Nations chief warned on the eve of World Press Freedom Day that the media is under attack in every corner of the world and urged all nations to stop the targeting of truth and those who report it.”

Whatever the psychopaths say – take the opposite – and you have the truth.

Review: The United Nations, The World Health Organization, and The World Economic Forum are in bed together for the purpose of forming The New World Order – a one world governing empire.

“Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the 50% increase in the killing of media workers in 2022 “unbelievable,” stressing that freedom of the press “is the foundation of democracy and justice” and it is under threat.”

Watch Guterres speech on YouTube. Warning: Have a barf bag close by.

Hmm. Sounds exactly like the USA mainstream media mockingbirds and their memo from the D.C. Deep State cabal.

“This is Extremely Dangerous to Our Democracy.” Watch the parroting American media mafia on YouTube. The corporate media is only following in the footsteps of Pinocchio Biden.

“Biden says after 2024 launch that Trump is danger to democracy,” says Reuters.

Argh. Muppet Joe returns to his former speech memo written by Barack Obama – hiding in the White House basement as he pulls the puppet strings. Okay, once again for czar Biden and the minions –the US is a Republic and not a democracy.

“I hate purity, I hate goodness! I don’t want virtue to exist anywhere. I want everyone to be corrupt to the bones.” –George Orwell, 1984

Most journalists in the United States are concerned about the future of press freedoms in the country, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey of nearly 12,000 working U.S.-based journalists. This new analysis comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, which the United Nations recognizes on May 3 to highlight issues of press freedom and media ethics across the globe.

Of course, the two-faced New York Slime socialists don’t want to be outdone.

In his keynote World Press Day address, A.G. Sulzberger, Chairman and Publisher of The New York Times, voiced concern over how threats to press freedom globally ultimately impact multilateralism. (insert vomiting emoji here)

“Without journalists to provide news and information that people can depend on, I fear we will continue to see the unraveling of civic bonds, the erosion of democratic norms, and the weakening of the trust in institutions and in each other that is so essential to the global order,” he said.

Ahem. The NYT’s eroded democracy long ago when David Rockefeller and The Council of Foreign Relations pulled their strings. And more erosion over their original refusal to publish the Hunter Laptop debacle – and lie about it.

“But the thought of being a lunatic did not greatly trouble him; the horror was that he might also be wrong.” –George Orwell, 1984

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” –George Orwell, 1984