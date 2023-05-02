Woman Kills Boyfriend’s 6-Year-old Daughter, Leaves Body Stuffed in Bucket in Mother’s Yard

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Hannah Landon, 43, Is accused of murdering 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle and forcing her remains into a 10-gallon plastic chlorine drum that she then loaded onto a wagon. Image: GoFundMe / Sheriff’s Department.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – A Louisiana woman allegedly murdered her boyfriend’s young daughter, brutally strangling her and stuffing her lifeless body into a plastic bucket that she preceded to leave in the yard of the unfortunate child’s mother, according to police.

Hannah Landon, 43, Is accused of murdering 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle and forcing her remains into a 10-gallon plastic chlorine drum that she then loaded onto a wagon. From there, she brazenly wheeled the child’s body through the streets – which was caught on surveillance video – until she arrived at the home of Jennifer Zeledon, the child’s mother, officials say, who lives approximately 10 miles west of New Orleans.

Harahan Police were informed by Bella’s father, Michael Fontenelle, that his daughter and girlfriend had disappeared on the morning of April 26; the child’s body was soon located in the front yard of her mother’s home, who lived just two blocks away from her father, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bella Fontenelle’s family decries ‘heinous’ murder after body found in bucket https://t.co/qtv7jwJT2W pic.twitter.com/HOxkZx0cPw — New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2023

At a press conference Sheriff Joseph Lopinto stated that Langdon quickly became the prime suspect in their investigation, especially after ring doorbell surveillance footage surfaced showing her calmly wheeling the bucket that Bella’s lifeless body was discovered in down Sedgefield Drive at about 9:33 p.m., seemingly making no effort conceal the bucket from vehicles passing by.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich ruled Bella’s death a homicide, listing the cause as being “manual strangulation” and “multiple blunt force injuries to the head.” He noted that the child was already dead when she was placed in the bucket, and that “there was no dismemberment involved.”

Neither of the girl’s parents are currently suspects in her grisly murder, authorities say.

Police soon tracked Langdon down at a local area hospital, at which time she was placed under arrest. She has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice and is currently being held without bond. The motive for her alleged crime is currently unknown.

A funraiser has been set up in loving memory of Bella Fontenelle.