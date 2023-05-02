Op-Ed: Potential VP Running Mates For Trump: Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, Congressman Bryon Donalds – What Say You?

Although I don’t know them personally, I respect and admire Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar and Rep. Bryon Donalds. They present as down-to-earth freedom-loving Americans with integrity, strong in character, defenders of civil rights, intelligent, courageous, passionate, and with genuine concern for “We the People.”

PALM BEACH, FL – Has our 45th President Donald Trump considered these two patriotic Republicans as vice-presidential running mates for the 2024 Election? Well, Prez Trump should – in my opinion.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Congresswoman Salazar is committed to acting tirelessly in defense of individual rights and liberties, spearheading economic development & job training efforts, and promoting environmental resiliency in her community. She is well-known for her advocacy for Human Rights and democracy around the world, especially for the people of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, and Nicaragua, as well as for her unabashed support of our global & regional partners such as Israel, Colombia, and Taiwan.

Peruse her voting record HERE.

View her sponsored legislation HERE and co-sponsored bills HERE.

Rep. Bryon Donalds

During his tenure in the Florida House, Donalds served as the PreK-12 Quality Subcommittee Chair during the 2018-2019 Legislative Session and served as the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee’s Chairman 2019-2020 Legislative Session. While serving in the Florida House, primarily focused on elder affairs, criminal justice reform, and ensuring that each child has access to a world-class education.

Peruse his voting record HERE.

View his sponsored legislation HERE co-sponsored bills HERE.

I like the Kids Section about the US Government on Donalds’ website.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., recently endorsed Trump in his race for the White House in 2024. “There is only one leader at this time in our nation’s history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need — to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again. That is why I’m honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me.”

Donalds is one of three congressional representatives from Florida to endorse Trump’s 2024 candidacy, along with Reps. Matt Gaetz and Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Other VP Choices

Former President Donald Trump could consider selecting someone like Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to be his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, The Daily Caller reported, citing anonymous sources close to Trump.

In 2022, “Official Trump 2024 Vice President Poll” was launched to ask people who should be his running mate.

According to a 2023 article in AXIOS, Kari Lake is among 4 women Trump’s considering for VP pick. Others include: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Citizens, who would you select for Trump’s VP running mate?