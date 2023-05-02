Books For Christians By Erwin Lutzer – Responding To Woke Gender Ideology: “No Reason To Hide” & “We Will Not Be Silenced”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





For the Christian crowd, the following books on cancel culture are helpful in these turbulent times of unscientific gender ideology, tyrannical transgenderism, and the pronoun police of ‘misgendering.’ File photo: Nastyaofly, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I have the utmost respect for Pastor Erwin W. Lutzer and have listened to his sermons for many years. Lutzer is senior pastor of The Moody Church in Chicago. He is the author of numerous books, including the Gold Medallion Award winner “Hitler’s Cross” and the best seller “One Minute After You Die.”

For the Christian crowd, the following books on cancel culture are helpful in these turbulent times of unscientific gender ideology, tyrannical transgenderism, and the pronoun police of ‘misgendering.’

Should Christians use preferred pronouns for people that identify as transgender?

“No Reason to Hide: Standing for Christ in a Collapsing Culture” is a 2022 book by Dr. Lutzer. Will You Be Complicit, Complacent, or Courageous? In a culture with an ever-narrowing definition of tolerance, Christians can no longer stay silent about the divide between the Bible’s truth and the world’s lies. This book examines the toxic roots behind the alarming symptoms of a nation in spiritual freefall—and why your faith must empower you to engage rather than hide.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Alisa Childers interviews Dr. Lutzer. Propaganda, the Weaponization of Language, and How Christians Can Stand. Watch on YouTube.

Excerpts:

“We have to help our young people to understand that they do not have a body problem they have a mind problem…Children are going to see things that they shouldn’t see. They’re going to be introduced to concepts and images that are destructive and so there’s no use trying to put our heads in the sand, so to speak. What we have to do is to help them to understand that God not only forgives us but he can cleanse us from all unrighteousness and the answer to your guilt and to your shame comes through Jesus Christ Our Lord. And you don’t have to live that way so that’s the hope of the Gospel in the midst of this very confused world.”

When people meet “it used to be what is your name and now it is what is your pronouns. As a matter of fact, I read somewhere that the people who tour the White House are asked when they come in what are their pronouns.”

Folks, this interview is eye-opening, inspirational, and comforting.

“We Will Not Be Silenced” is a 2020 best-selling book by Dr. Erwin Lutzer.

Excerpts about book:

Each day, you watch America turn further from Christian values and the core principles of liberty. It’s frustrating to feel you can’t assert biblical truth without facing condemnation, and fearful to witness outrage and victimhood replace respect and reason. Amidst this dissent, how can you not only stay rooted in your own faith, but continue publicly testifying for Jesus?

Lutzer prepares you to live out your convictions against a growing tide of hostility. Gain a better understanding of nonbelievers’ legitimate hurts and concerns regarding issues like racism, sexism, and poverty–and identify the toxic responses secular culture disguises as solutions. In the process, you’ll see how you can show compassion and gentleness to those outside of the faith without affirming their beliefs.

Chapters:

How We Got Here Rewrite The Past To Control The Future Use Diversity To Divide And Destroy Freedom Of Speech For Me, But Not For Thee Sell It As A Noble Cause Sexualize The Children Capitalism Is The Disease; Socialism Is The Cure Join With Radical Islam To Destroy America Vilify! Vilify! Vilify! Wake Up! Strengthen What Remains!

Should Christians use preferred pronouns for people that identify as transgender? Dr. Lutzer says no to lying and affirming transgenderism. I agree. You don’t agree with a mental health disorder. Moreover, God created two sexes: male and female.

“Biblically, the Bible would say we really don’t have a skin problem – we have a sin problem,” Dr. Lutzer states in response to the Critical Race Theory that divides humanity.

Christians need to stand with the truth while praying for people that identify as transgender.

I highly recommend the aforementioned books.