U.S. Authorizes Apacargo Express in Miami To Sell Vehicles In Cuba When There Is NO Gasoline & Limited Food – What’s The Deal?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The Havana Times reports the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department granted a license to the Miami company Apacargo Express to export new and used cars, trucks, trailers, tractors and agricultural equipment. File photo: Mariakray, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – “Prison or Exile: Cuba’s Systematic Repression of July 2021 Demonstrators,” documents a wide range of human rights violations committed in the context of the protests, including arbitrary detention, abuse-ridden prosecutions, and torture. The government’s repression and its apparent unwillingness to address the underlying problems that drove Cubans to the streets, including limited access to food and medicine, have generated a human rights crisis that dramatically increased the number of people leaving the country, as reported by The Human Rights Watch.

The Havana Times reports the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department granted a license to the Miami company Apacargo Express to export new and used cars, trucks, trailers, tractors and agricultural equipment.

According to the website: The OFAC administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions based on US foreign policy and national security goals against targeted foreign countries and regimes, terrorists, international narcotics traffickers, those engaged in activities related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and other threats to the national security, foreign policy or economy of the United States.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Read about the OFAC Cuban sanctions HERE.

Okay, what is wrong with this picture?

“It’s obvious that the embargo exists, but if we have flexibility from the Department of Commerce to do these deals with Cuba, I think it’s the way to do something different that may lie ahead in the near future,” said Eduardo Aparicio, owner of the authorized business.

Via Aparicio’s website: Cuba The Next Challenge. Our Company has been licensed and authorized to do logistics services to Cuba for the last 5 years. We have developed the experience, relations , know-how and capacities to safely lead your introduction into the Cuban Market. Consulting services, legal and economic advisory, planning and follow up of your business visits, air tickets, hotels, internal transportation, translation, and business plan development can be available to assist your Company reach a positive position towards the newly open market. (emphasis mine)

Oh, the embargo still exists – apparently not for Apacargo Express.

The Havana Times article continues:

On this occasion, the initial reactions have been mostly mockery. At a time of fuel shortage, with vehicles lining up for days to try to refuel at gas stations, the acquisition of a car is not among the priorities of many Cubans. “But how are they going to work if there is no oil, gasoline or water there?” one user reproached. Others reacted with humor: “Let them get a Tesla because how are they going to find gas?”

There was also no shortage of several commentators who demanded food shipments rather than vehicles and those who distrust that, despite the restrictions, the Miami cars will not finally end up in the hands of the regime: “They are sent to the self-employed and then the State confiscates them and passes them into the hands of the Government.”

2021 Statement by Joe Biden Administration on Continuing Crackdown in Cuba:

Excerpts:

I unequivocally condemn the mass detentions and sham trials that are unjustly sentencing to prison those who dared to speak out in an effort to intimidate and threaten the Cuban people into silence. The Cuban people have the same right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as all people. The United States stands with the brave Cubans who have taken to the streets to oppose 62 years of repression under a communist regime.

Today, my Administration is imposing new sanctions targeting elements of the Cuban regime responsible for this crackdown—the head of the Cuban military and the division of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior driving the crackdown—to hold them accountable for their actions. This is just the beginning–the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for oppression of the Cuban people. (emphasis mine)

Advancing human dignity and freedom is a top priority for my Administration, and we will work closely with our partners throughout the region, including the Organization of American States, to pressure the regime to immediately release wrongfully detained political prisoners, restore internet access, and allow the Cuban people to enjoy their fundamental rights.

Really? The bogus Biden regime (aka Deep State cabal) is full of hot air, in my opinion. The militant D.C. Democrats are in the process of destroying the U.S. Republic and the Constitution – why would they support the Cuban people that desire freedom and liberty?

Related:

What can you do? Contact your state representatives and peacefully express your concerns. Prayer for freedom, democracy, and justice for the Cuban people.