Op-Ed: Transgender Montana Lawmaker Zephyr Tweets Violent & Sickening Cartoon: ‘My Ideal Relationship with a Man’

American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association deny biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics while supporting transgenderism. File photo: DCStockPhotography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

HELENA, MT – Democrat Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a man presenting himself as a woman, tweeted a violent cartoon and called it his “ideal relationship with a man,” reports an article in Breitbart.

Hmm. Will deviant Democrats herald his malicious statement?

The article surmises, “Likely fanart for the game Genshin Impact, the cartoon featured the character Lumine wielding a sword while straddling the bloodied and beaten character Childe.”

“This is my ideal relationship with a man: one where I’m riding him, and also ready to end his life,” Zephyr tweeted while sharing the photo.

This is my ideal relationship with a man: one where I'm riding him, and also ready to end his life. https://t.co/gCzUfEvzC6 — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) November 3, 2020

The responses on Twitter called out zany Zephyr’s dangerous and disgusting rhetoric.

So, a biological male pretending to be a female wants to kill a biological male. My brain is barfing.

Folks, in what universe is murder conveyed on social media by an elected official considered appropriate? Yes, I am a champion of freedom of speech, but not as a precursor to killing another human being.

Obviously, Zephyr is retaliating. He had opposed a series of laws that would protect children from transgender medical treatments.

The GOP voted 68-32 to “to bar Zephyr from the House for the remainder of the session” after he declared “This body should be ashamed…If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” But he can still cast votes.

According to the Montana Free Press, protesters temporarily shut down business in the Montana House of Representatives after Republican leadership refused to call on Rep. Zooey Zephyr, extending an ongoing standoff stemming from the transgender lawmaker’s comments last week against a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

Lawmakers vacated their seats and stood behind the marble pillars on either side of the House floor during the protest. Republicans eventually exited the chamber while Democrats mostly remained. Zephyr continued to stand by her seat raising her microphone toward the gallery. House Republican leadership later called the protest a “riot by far-left agitators” in a statement, the article reported.

Officers arrested seven people on misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. Dutton was also present, escorting at least one cuffed protester out of the building himself.

Even as a retired mental health therapist, it is not ethical for me to diagnose a person via his statements and actions conveyed in the media. However, I will suggest a psychiatric evaluation for Zephyr.

A “duty to warn” exists across various United States (U.S.) jurisdictions. Within the healthcare field, “duty to warn” can create an obligation for healthcare providers to warn people who are not their patients (e.g., third parties) of a serious threat of harm based on conversations with their patient.

However, Zephyr did not give a specific name of a male to allegedly murder – neither is he under psychiatric care, I assume. Furthermore, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association deny biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics while supporting transgenderism.

And of course, zany Zephyr will probably misuse the First Amendment to justify his violent use of a cartoon, although he is not a journalist nor a member of the press.

The Montana legislation needs to investigate and send him packing – my opinion. As a role model for the public and constituents, Zephyr is awarded an “F” grade.

On one hand, Zephyr is the alleged perpetrator of nonpeaceful protests, but on the other hand he is a pawn of the Joe Biden administration’s poison propaganda concerning civil rights for transgenderism – a mental health disorder and unscientific gender identity fallacy.

