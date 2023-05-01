Op-Ed: Unstable Trans Woman (A Bio Male) That Threatened Women With Violence Is Under Kansas Police Investigation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Trans Activist known as Tara who went viral this week after threatening to shoot women that objected to him in their restrooms is now UNDER INVESTIGATION by Leavenworth Police Department in Kansas as well as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. – Oli London, Twitter

LEAVENWORTH, KS – Thomas Jay White (aka Tara Jay) a biological male who identifies as a “poly trans lesbian,” made threats in video clip that began circulating on April 20, The Ohio Star reported.

“Yes, we have now had four people who identify as transsexual committing a mass shooting in less than five years. And there was almost a fifth,” asserts an article about White in Breitbart.

Let’s review:

On Twitter detransitioner Oli London wrote, on April 23, that Thomas Jay White, a trans-identifying male, is currently under investigation by the Leavenworth, Kansas Police Department in light of the recent threats he made to shoot women down.

He is being investigated for… pic.twitter.com/DlBMwNraC7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2023

An LGBT activist took to Tiktok to threaten anyone who would bar him or other male transvestites from entering women’s washrooms, daring concerned parents to try to protect their children, reported Blaze News on April 24, 2023.

Reduxx reported that White, who calls himself “Tara” and identifies as “Poly Trans Lesbian,” is a “baby fetishist” into “ageplay” and “diapers.” He indicated on his Twitter account that he is into various other deviant behaviors including “bloodletting.”

In a now-deleted video, White said, “If you back a wild animal into a corner, they are going to become a dangerous animal. So, if you want to die on that hill of yours — of righteousness and moral majority — then you go right ahead.”

“I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make. I dare you to try to stop a transgender woman in my presence from using the bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make,” he continued.

White clarified that this was indeed “a call to action and a call to arms to everybody within the United States” and told others within the so-called LGBT community to “arm up, plain and simple.”

“Go out and buy a gun. Learn how to use it efficiently, through and through, because the time to act is now,” White added, indicating he had done likewise.

“There are lots of people like me who are not afraid to die,” he said, adding sardonically, “So you go ahead, you protect your kids.”

White also threatened several conservative commentators, including Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Candace Owens, Steven Crowder, Blair White and Buck Angel in a TikTok video.

The militant transgender cult movement, fueled by the Joe Biden administration’s propaganda on unscientific gender ideology, has emboldened the misfits on the fringes of society to spew hatred and violence onto opponents via social media platforms.

The previous Transgender Bill of Rights stalled in the last Congress after being referred to the House subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

Yes, there’s a reason it stalled. A mental disorder is not a civil rights issue.

The reintroduced Bill would amend the Civil Rights Act. In other words, mentally ill males (aka men that identify as women) suffering from transgenderism would be allowed in female bathrooms, locker rooms, sports competitions, and could go anywhere a biological female goes. The law would signify the substitution and the erasure of biological ladies.

Transgender Bill of Rights is “a landmark resolution to recognize the federal government’s duty in protecting and codifying the rights of transgender and nonbinary people, as well as to ensure trans people have access to medical care, shelter, safety, and economic security.” A copy of the 11-page resolution can be found HERE.

Let’s be clear: The majority of LBGTQ individuals are NOT part of the violent group of trans thugs. Gays Against Groomers is a coalition that opposes the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of LGBTQ. “The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name.”

Pray for the covering of our nation with protection against dangerous trans activists and mass shootings. Stand boldly and peacefully for God’s truth of two sexes: male and female.