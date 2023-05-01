Op-Ed: Kansas Lawmakers Say No To Trans Women (Dudes) in Female Bathrooms, Locker Rooms, Rape Crisis Centers, Prisons

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Dome of the Kansas State Capital Building in Topeka, Kansas File photo: Paul Brady Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TOPEKA, KS – Applause for sane and sensible elected officials in Kansas for safe female-only spaces under new law, making Kansas the first state to enact such a wide-ranging measure. (emphasis added)

Republican legislators in Kansas enacted what may be the most sweeping transgender bathroom law, declares The Omaha World Herald.

The ban applies to athletics, prison facilities, domestic violence shelters and “areas where biology, safety or privacy are implicated that result in separate accommodations.”

The new law comes after months of upheaval, with legislators narrowly overturning Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of Senate Bill 180 over two days. Senators voted 28-12 Wednesday to send the bill back to the House for a final vote. The House voted 84-40 Thursday to overrule Kelly’s veto and make the ban a law. The threshold for veto overrides is 84 votes in the House and 27 in the Senate.

“The activists who seek to change the definition of a woman ignore the biological differences that exist between the sexes and recklessly expose females to specific forms of violence, including sexual violence, therefore compromising the safety of female-only spaces such as restrooms, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers and prisons,” House Speaker Dan Hawkins said.

Rep. Brenda Landwehr, a Wichita Republican, said the bill was about protecting girls and women. “Little girls should not have to be exposed to a man in a female bathroom, but the biggest thing comes down to women’s rights, when we fought for 50 years,” Landwehr said. “Why should our rights be taken away?”

Kudos to Hawkins and Landwehr for proclaiming truth during these turbulent times.

The bill is supported by the Independent Women’s Law Center. Independent Women’s Voice, said the new law will “prevent judges, unelected bureaucrats, and administrators in Kansas from unilaterally redefining the word ‘woman’ to mean anyone who ‘identifies as a woman.’”

Yea. Women standing up for women.

Under the new law in Kansas, legally “sex” means “biological” sex, “either male or female, at birth,” though it allows accommodations for intersex people if their conditions are considered disabilities under U.S. law. Intersex people can have ambiguous external genitalia at birth or conditions involving external genitals that don’t match a person’s sex chromosomes, the article continues.

The new law declares that females have a reproductive system at birth “developed to produce ova,” while males have one “developed to fertilize the ova.”

Biology, please take a bow. There are two sexes: male and female. And biological bathrooms are prevailing.

The radical Democrats, militant transgender cultists, and mainstream media mockingbirds are hopping mad. “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!” The Chicken Little crazies are screeching and running around in circles.

Citizens and lawmakers with common sense sent a message to denier of hard science Gov. Laura Kelly. She narrowly won reelection in November.

2023 is certainly the year for the rights of bio females to be affirmed. Rational, reasonable, and responsible people are standing for truth, justice, and science.