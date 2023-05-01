Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
July 2023, Florida Media Conference In Sarasota – Long Live Freedom Of The Press

Press
Hosted by the Florida Press Foundation, the Florida Media Conference is an annual event that brings together top Florida Media executives for two days of industry knowledge sharing, innovative ideas from vendors, and networking opportunities for media executives as well as our media young professionals.  File photo: Wellphoto, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SARASOTA, FL – The 2023 Florida Media Conference will be held on July 20-21at the Westin Resort in Sarasota, Florida. Hosted by the Florida Press Foundation, the Florida Media Conference is an annual event that brings together top Florida Media executives for two days of industry knowledge sharing, innovative ideas from vendors, and networking opportunities for media executives as well as our media young professionals.  

Via the website: The Florida Press Foundation is a non-profit organization affiliated with the Florida Press Association. The Foundation’s mission is to create and promote lifelong educational programs that begin in elementary school promoting literacy and encouraging the use of media, continue through college with internship programs, and then culminate in career training and development forums for industry professionals. 

Via the website: The Florida Press Association was founded in 1879 as a nonprofit corporation to protect the freedoms and advance the professional standards of the press of Florida. Its purpose includes the promotion and encouragement of higher standards of journalism to the benefit of the industry and the public; the aid and advancement of the study of journalism; the encouragement of a better understanding between the public and the press; the encouragement of better business methods and practices within the industry; the encouragement of positive fraternal relations within the press, and the representation of the common interests of the press on issues of general welfare and mutual concern. The Florida Press Association includes all of the daily and most of the weekly newspapers in the state in its membership. 

The Government’s power to censor the press was abolished so that the press would remain forever free to censure the Government. The press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of government and inform the people. Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government.” –Hugo Black 

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

