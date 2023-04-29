The Christian Post Wins Awards at Evangelical Press Association Christian Media Convention

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Evangelical Press Association is the world’s largest professional organization for the evangelical periodical publishing industry, both print and digital. EPA puts great focus on serving God through the written word, whether print or digital. File photo: Benjamin Clapp, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Christian Post (CP) won four awards at this year’s Evangelical Press Association (EPA) Christian Media Convention, which was attended by Christian ministries, nonprofits and media organizations from across the nation.

The Evangelical Press Association is the world’s largest professional organization for the evangelical periodical publishing industry, both print and digital. EPA puts great focus on serving God through the written word, whether print or digital. The convention provides an opportunity to learn new skills and build relationships with editors, writers, designers, publishers and influential personalities in our industry.

Dr. Richard Land, executive editor of CP, won second place for Editorial with his piece, titled “The Will Smith event: Why it matters.” Land said the slap seen by a billion people worldwide was “shocking, painful and inexcusable,” as Smith admitted.

CP’s 10-episode podcast series “Generation Indoctrination: Inside the Transgender Battle,” won second place in the Podcast category. This series was the impetus for CP’s first public event, “Unmasking Gender Ideology: Protecting Children, Confronting Transgenderism,” co-hosted by Summit Ministries and held at First Baptist Dallas in March, along with the free companion book, Exposing the Gender Lie.

CP is an American non-denominational, conservative, evangelical Christian online newspaper. Based in Washington, D.C., it was founded in March 2004.

Executive Editor: Dr. Richard D. Land

Senior Managing Editor: John Grano

Managing Editor: Melissa Barnhart

Read their Statement of Faith here. Watch video here.

CP motto: “you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:32 ESV)

Congratulations to the Christian Post leaders, journalists, and staff.