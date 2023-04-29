Police Release Dash Cam Footage of Florida Trans Teacher Who Allegedly Threatened Violence

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Hernando County school was placed on brief lockdown, but parents were not informed of the threat, finding out about the incident more than a week later. File photo

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – A transgender Florida teacher who allegedly threatened violence against his middle school students told police that his therapist told him therapy wouldn’t work for him in newly released dash cam footage, as reported by The Daily Caller on April 26, 2023.

The footage, obtained by Moms for Liberty in Hernando County, Florida, shows police arriving at the home of Alexander Renczkowski following the threats he allegedly made. The teacher said he was having “bad thoughts” and a deputy collected three firearms and ammunition from his home under a temporary Risk Protection Order (RPO) on March 27, the article continues.

According to the news story, “Parents weren’t notified of the teacher’s alleged threats, and only became aware of the incident through a local news report several weeks later. Parents say they were stonewalled when they sought answers from the school regarding the threat, and the lack of communication.”

The DeSantis administration offers a statement on the trans teacher who threatened to shoot up a school in FL.



The teacher has since been removed from the classroom.



MORE via @DailyCaller: https://t.co/DtpbPK8Bxj pic.twitter.com/Xw4RFOn4Nd — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) April 14, 2023

“This new footage is very troubling, and together with the RPO they bring a lot of serious questions,” Monty Floyd of Moms for Liberty told the Daily Caller. “The prior coverup, the mishandling of this incident and the continued efforts of the school board and union to bury this, intimidate parents, and flat out lie to the public has all but wiped out public trust among a majority of parents in our school district.”

Folks, the people in charge need to be investigated and consequences need to ensure. Was the information withheld because the teacher is transgendered?