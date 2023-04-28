Op-Ed: Transgender Minnesota Lawmaker Introduces Bill Removing Anti-Pedophile Language From State’s Human Rights Act- Huh? What? Why?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to a Fox News, Democrat Rep. Leigh Finke introduced a measure that would remove language from the state’s Human Rights Act that currently declares pedophiles are not included in protections based on “sexual orientation.” Image credit: Minnesota House of Representatives

PORTSMOUTH, OH – What is going on in the bizarro world of Democrat Rep. Leigh Finke? Yes, I am scratching my head, squeezing my eyebrows together, and wondering…

“Some people have a knack, for example, of being able to tell when someone’s lying to them. They may not know what the truth is, but they can tell when someone is trying to lead them astray or sell them something shady. I think he had that ability to an amazing degree. I also think he thought, without saying it explicitly, that you can convince a crowd of something that’s not true more easily than you can one person at a time.” –George Orwell

According to a Fox News, Finke introduced a measure that would remove language from the state’s Human Rights Act that currently declares pedophiles are not included in protections based on “sexual orientation.”

DEVELOPING: Sources tell Alpha News that Democrat Rep. @leighfinke verbally accosted Rep. @dawn_gillman on the House floor yesterday for sharing a Gays Against Groomers tweet, leaving Gillman shaking and scared, and requiring her to ask security to escort her to her car.



Finke… pic.twitter.com/EbQi9cwTkN — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) April 27, 2023

The Minnesota law states: “‘Sexual orientation’ does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.” That language would be removed under Finke’s proposal.

So, why is Finke trying to remove a factual declaration that says pedophilia is NOT considered a sexual orientation? Who is pulling her puppet strings behind the predatory curtain? And furthermore, does Finke think her fellow lawmakers are clueless or stupid as she tries to dupe them?

“There is no swifter route to the corruption of thought than through the corruption of language.” –George Orwell

A trans-identified male politician Leigh Finke from Minnesota presented HF 1655, a bill which will remove the exclusion of pedophiles from the protected class of “sexual orientation.” pic.twitter.com/1xxbk2snBa — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 26, 2023

The Daily Caller describes the situation simply: “Democratic Minnesota state representatives introduced legislation that could end the exclusion of pedophilia from legal protections of sexual orientation in state law.”

The proposed language has shocked and bewildered Republicans, but the bill’s author says nothing in the text would weaken pedophilia laws. The “Take Pride Act” (HF 1655) was introduced earlier this year by Finke, a member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party and the first transgender legislator in Minnesota House history, the Fox News article continues.

Sounds to me like Finke is allegedly trying a switcheroo to weaken language for a future nefarious purpose. Up is down. Flat is round. 2+2=5

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” –George Orwell, 1984

No doubt, the war of words will continue amongst members of the militant transgender cult movement.

“House Republicans will be presenting an amendment today to clarify that pedophilia is absolutely not a protected class under the Human Rights Act. We sincerely hope Democrats will join us in ensuring our children are protected,” GOP House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth affirmed.

Folks, sexual abuse of a minor is a heinous crime as you know. An individual is not born a pedophile – there is no pedophilia gene. Perverts, predators, and sex offenders that target children are NOT born that way.

“The Revolution will be complete when the language is perfect.” –George Orwell