Preventable Tragedy: Transgender Teen Died From Complications After Surgery Created “Neo-Vagina” Using His Own Colon Tissue

A “healthy” 18-year-old trans-identifying male died after surgeons created a “neo-vagina” for him using his own colon tissue. The procedure resulted in fatal necrotizing fasciitis, according to a 2016 medical article documenting the teen’s death. File photo: Gorodenkoff, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Daily Wire recently reported on the previous death of a minor from sex reassignment surgery. A “healthy” 18-year-old trans-identifying male died after surgeons created a “neo-vagina” for him using his own colon tissue. The procedure resulted in fatal necrotizing fasciitis, according to a 2016 medical article documenting the teen’s death.

“The complications began 24 hours after the initial vaginoplasty surgery. Gruesome, graphic photos show the teen’s body during his last hours, his decaying genitals surrounded by huge, red, cloud-shaped patches of red skin on his legs and torso,” the article continued.

The investigation into the young person’s death revealed that the deadly strain of E-Coli most likely came from the patient’s own intestines, not from the hospital setting, meaning that the more risky vaginoplasty surgery necessary due to early puberty suppression almost certainly caused the fatality, noted The Post Millennial.

Dr. Michael Biggs, a sociologist who played a key role in exposing the scandal that unfolded at the closed Tavistock gender clinic in London, spoke of this tragic case in an interview on the Wider Lens podcast.

“Instead of using the penile tissue, they will have to use some of your colon,” explained Biggs. “Now of course, that means opening up your intestines, and that’s obviously much much much riskier because then you have a different site and of course, intestines are also messy.”

Via the PM article, Dr. Marci Bowers, Jennings’s surgeon and president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, is on record saying that all boys who have their puberty blocked early will never experience orgasm, which surely casts doubt on the Dutch researcher’s conclusion that “vaginal reconstruction has a positive influence on the quality of life in (transgender) women.”

Gender Dysphoria

“Gender dysphoria (GD) of childhood describes a psychological condition in which children experience a marked incongruence between their experienced gender and the gender associated with their biological sex,” purports the American College of Pediatricians.

The best available research indicates that 73-94 percent of children who display gender non-conforming tendencies accept and align with their physical sex if allowed to pass through puberty naturally, without interventions to affirm the delusion that they are a different sex.

Folks, how was this death preventable? No experimental mutilation surgeries for minors. No harmful hormone drugs for minors. No pushing unscientific gender ideology to indoctrinate minors. No denying factual biology. Stop the militant transgender cult movement.

The good news in USA: GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) recently reintroduced legislation to ban harmful puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries for transgender youth. H.R.1399 – To amend chapter 110 of title 18, United States Code, to prohibit gender affirming care on minors, and for other purposes.

Resources:

The findings of “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria: Parent Reports on 1655 Possible Cases,” published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, lent support to the theory that the surge in gender-switching adolescents is rooted in a social contagion stoked by media, peers and gender clinicians.

A 2023 documentary Affirmation Generation is viewable for free on Vimeo and tells the stories of six detransitioners. Lisa Littman, the scientist who first identified and named Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD) is one of many professionals interviewed in Affirmation Generation.

Do No Harm has announced its latest initiative “Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology,” an effort to educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as “gender-affirming care.”

Book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by child psychiatrist Miriam Grossman, M.D. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

“No one is born transgender. If gender identity were hardwired in the brain before birth, identical twins would have the same gender identity 100 percent of the time. But they don’t.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.