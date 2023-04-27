Op-Ed: Narcissist Nikki Haley Jabs DeSantis, Invites Disney to South Carolina: ‘We’re Not Sanctimonious’

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Nikki Haley at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). National Harbor, MD – Mar 3, 2023. File photo: Ron Sachs, Consolidated News Photos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley poked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday amid the governor’s ongoing battle with Disney, reports Breitbart.

Hmmm. Haughty Haley doesn’t hold a candle to Gov. DeSantis. Her toxic tongue needs a bar of super-duper soap. Ahem. Maybe a dozen bars with extra cleaning power.

“@Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida,” Haley wrote on social media.

“We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either,” she said borrowing Donald Trump’s nickname for the Florida governor — “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America.



Watch nutty Nikki at Twitter. And read the tweets that blasted her smugness.

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida.



We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina!



SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

Akin to nasty Nikki taking a swipe at the popular Florida governor, the Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit Wednesday after DeSantis’ appointed board overseeing the Magic Kingdom voted to nullify last-minute, far-reaching agreements, according to Florida’s Voice.

Disney alleged the governor-appointed board is waging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” that would threaten “Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

Yada, yada, yada. Being drunk on misused power, Disney is hopping mad the party ended early.

“This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law,” deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern said.

The previous Reedy Creek district board, hand-picked by Disney, quickly slipped through an agreement to give Disney 30-year vested rights and control over all development rights throughout the entire district – not just on Disney’s property.

Ouch. Disney got caught with their scrubby hands in the cookie jar.

“Disney was openly and legally granted a unique and special privilege, that privilege of running its own local government,” Alan Lawson, a former Florida Supreme Court justice whose firm was hired by the DeSantis-appointed board, said during the board meeting. “That era is ending.”

On second thought, Nikki Haley would fit right in with the Disney crowd.