Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
OpinionsPoliticsSociety

Op-Ed: Narcissist Nikki Haley Jabs DeSantis, Invites Disney to South Carolina: ‘We’re Not Sanctimonious’

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D. Share with new partner:   Share
90
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). National Harbor, MD – Mar 3, 2023. File photo: Ron Sachs, Consolidated News Photos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH  – Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley poked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday amid the governor’s ongoing battle with Disney, reports Breitbart. 

Hmmm. Haughty Haley doesn’t hold a candle to Gov. DeSantis. Her toxic tongue needs a bar of super-duper soap. Ahem. Maybe a dozen bars with extra cleaning power. 

“@Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida,” Haley wrote on social media. 

“We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either,” she said borrowing Donald Trump’s nickname for the Florida governor — “Ron DeSanctimonious.” 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Watch nutty Nikki at Twitter. And read the tweets that blasted her smugness.  

Akin to nasty Nikki taking a swipe at the popular Florida governor, the Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit Wednesday after DeSantis’ appointed board overseeing the Magic Kingdom voted to nullify last-minute, far-reaching agreements, according to Florida’s Voice.  

Disney alleged the governor-appointed board is waging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” that would threaten “Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Yada, yada, yada. Being drunk on misused power, Disney is hopping mad the party ended early. 

“This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law,” deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern said

The previous Reedy Creek district board, hand-picked by Disney, quickly slipped through an agreement to give Disney 30-year vested rights and control over all development rights throughout the entire district – not just on Disney’s property. 

Ouch. Disney got caught with their scrubby hands in the cookie jar. 

“Disney was openly and legally granted a unique and special privilege, that privilege of running its own local government,” Alan Lawson, a former Florida Supreme Court justice whose firm was hired by the DeSantis-appointed board, said during the board meeting. “That era is ending.” 

Related: 

On second thought, Nikki Haley would fit right in with the Disney crowd.  

Get great content like this for your business website. Search engines love great sites with frequently updated information and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Blog Updates
Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category such as this one, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Melissa Martin, Ph.D. (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage