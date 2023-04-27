Op-Ed: Israel’s 75th Anniversary – The Apple Of God’s Eye

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with Israeli journalists at the Beit-Jabotinsky compound. Israel political crisis, coalition talks, form cabinet. August 14, 2019. Tel Aviv, Israel. Editorial credit: Roman Yanushevsky / Shutterstock.com.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In 1948, the state of Israel emerged more than 2,000 years after its people were banished from their homeland. A miracle, indeed.

Seventy-five years ago, Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion read Israel’s Declaration of Independence at the Tel Aviv Museum. Israel had been reborn.

Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, but it marks the Independence Day on different dates every year based on the Hebrew calendar.

Israel celebrates its independence annually on the fifth day of the Hebrew month of Iyar, immediately following Remembrance Day on the fourth. This year, Remembrance Day began on the evening of April 24th and Independence Day began on the evening of the 25th.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – Independence Day Greeting 2023. Watch here.

“Dear citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu began, “the sharp transition from Remembrance Day to Independence Day is like the birth of the country, which brings both comfort and joy.”

Times of Israel: Watch the 75th Independence Day celebrations here.

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed:

The days when the Jewish people remained passive in the face of genocidal enemies, those days are over. We are no longer scattered among the nations, powerless to defend ourselves. We restored our sovereignty in our ancient home…For the first time in 100 generations, we, the Jewish people, can defend ourselves.

Celebrating Israel in the USA

National Coordinating Council for Israel at 75: For Israel’s 75th’s anniversary on Yom Ha’atzmaut (Independence Day), the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (COP) and the American Zionist Movement (AZM) are led the National Coordinating Council for Israel at 75 regarding celebrations in the United States.

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) will celebrate Israel’s 75th Diamond Anniversary with two gala events in May in Nashville and Washington, D.C.

“Israel’s thriving existence is evidence of God’s faithfulness to fulfill His promises to the Jewish people. He planted them in the Land of Promise, and they are becoming a light to the nations, leading the world in science, technology, innovation, and volunteerism. That is to be celebrated.” –Dr. Susan Michael, director of ICEJ USA

CBN: Modern Israel’s 75th Birthday – Celebrating the Miracle. Watch on YouTube.

Floridians Celebrate Israel

Jewish students held a massive celebration in Miami for Israel’s 75th anniversary. Some 6,000 students from more than a dozen different Jewish schools in South Florida came together at Miami’s loanDepot Park to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s creation Wednesday.

Hundreds from South Florida traveled to Israel to celebrate 75 years of independence.

Resource:

Jews for Jesus Virtual Library

Prayers for Israel.