Broward Detectives Looking For Man Who Used Elderly Woman’s Stolen Credit Card at Food Mart In Lauderhill Hour After Robbery

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are releasing surveillance images of a man they say used an elderly woman’s stolen credit card at a store. It all began shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, when Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery near the 6000 block of Landings Way in Tamarac.

According to the preliminary investigation, an elderly female victim was waiting on her medical transport to pick her up for an appointment. She was looking down at her phone when a man suddenly snatched her purse, dragging her and causing her to fall. The man fled with her purse and phone in an unknown direction. Tamarac Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The elderly victim suffered two fractured ribs, several scrapes and lacerations.

The subject who robbed the elderly female victim is described as a thin build black male, approximately 5’ feet 11” inches tall, who was wearing dark pants.

Broward Sheriff’s robbery detectives located surveillance video of a man using the victim’s stolen credit card at the Shop and Save Food Mart in Lauderhill just an hour after the robbery. In the video the man is seen arriving in a dark-colored Dodge Charger. He’s wearing gray pants; and a gray t-shirt and he has tattoos on his right arm. The man walks around the store and grabs several items. He then pays with the victim’s stolen credit card and leaves the store.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the subjects can submit a tip through the SaferWatch app or contact BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Remember, tipsters can remain anonymous. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.