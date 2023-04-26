Op-Ed: Satan’s President Sleepy & Creepy Joe Biden Made Official Announcement Bid for 2024 Election – Argh

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Biden and his minions posted a three-plus minute video claiming his run was part of a “battle for the soul of America” against “MAGA extremists.” Photo credit: Juli Hansen / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The dastardly duo of doom announced the 2024 bid for reelection Tuesday. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just won’t go away – akin to a skunk spraying your dog – the odor lingers until it’s eradicated.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” the 80-year-old president tweeted early Tuesday. (insert vomiting emoji here)

“That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



What bogus Biden really means is the Deep State cabal wants to finish destroying America, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the border, the economy, the banking system, the culture, religion, family values, factual biology of male and female, and on and on.

Biden and his minions posted a three-plus minute video claiming his run was part of a “battle for the soul of America” against “MAGA extremists.”

Watch the heresy HERE. Or on Biden’s cringe-worthy Twitter.

His video announcement featured images of Trump, as well as another expected Republican candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

So, featuring successful elected officials makes jerkwater Joe look even more incompetent. Duh.

Hmm. No mention of Hunter Biden’s laptop fiasco or Ashley Biden’s diary exposure of alleged sexual child abuse – an adult man taking showers with his child is predatory behavior. And where was Jill Biden during the these reported showers?

In other words, Barack Obama and Susan Rice want to stay in the White House basement and pull Joe’s puppet strings.

Related:

Freedom-loving patriots need to be on their knees in prayer for the 2024 Election. Almighty God who established the United States of America is on the side of truth. God favors neither Republicans nor Democrats – God favors truth, freedom, justice, and mercy. “We the People of the United States.”

Related:

Resources:

Dr. Richard Lee, a pastor and author of the 2020 book, “The Battle for the Soul of America and How Christians Can Win It” and “The American Patriot’s Bible, KJV: The Word of God and the Shaping of America” published in 2012.