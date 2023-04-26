Op-Ed: “Letters to Trump” Book Is Hot Off The Presses & Available Soon

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Prez Donald Trump is the man with a new book. “Letter to Trump” collects the private correspondence of our 45th US President.

“Before President Donald J. Trump created the most significant political movement in American history, he had already achieved tremendous success as one of America’s most prominent real estate moguls and acclaimed media personalities,” the description reads. “LETTERS TO TRUMP reveals part of the incredible private collection of correspondence between President Trump and the countless world leaders, celebrities, athletes, and business leaders who shaped the United States, and the world!”

Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, three US presidents and the wife of the third, Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the 2016 elections, the North Korean president, Kim Jong-un, the golfer Arnold Palmer, singer Liza Minnelli, Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Diana Princess of Wales, Oprah Winfred, and many others have their place in the book.

“Letters to Trump” from Winning Team Publishing, owned by Donald Trump Jr., includes 150 letters, photos of the letter writers, and Trump’s comments about them.

The official sale price is $99, although it can be purchased on that platform for $95.85, unless the interested party wants it signed by the former Republican president (2017-2021) and current candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. With Trump’s signature the price is $399, according to Americano Media.

Moreover, Trump’s new book is the top-selling book on Amazon as of Monday afternoon ahead of its release, according to the company’s website.

His photo book, “Our Journey Together”repeatedly sold out. Via Winning Team Publishing website: “Relive the unforgettable moments of President Trump’s time in the White House: building the southern border wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two impeachment witch hunts!”

In his usual brazen style, Trump caused controversy last month when he said: “I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**.”

And of course, the mainstream media mafia is bashing and trashing Trump’s book. The Deep State cabal is probably throwing tantrums in the White House basement with Barack Obama and Susan Rice huffing and puffing. Naughty Nancy Pelosi, hypocrite Hillary, and joyless Joy Reid are hyperventilating with envy while Jimmie Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are soiling their pants.

This patriotic gal will be purchasing Trump’s book ASAP.