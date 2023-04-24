Op-Ed: Watch Out Woke Corporations: McDonalds, Hershey, Starbucks, DICK’s Sporting Goods, Pizza Hut, BlackRock – ALF Files Complaints

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Woke culture (radicals with the same mind virus) proclaims a person of color is a victim of racism and a person identified as white is a racist. File photo: Prostock-studio, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Discrimination against White males started on Inauguration Day, 2021, when creepy Joe Biden directed all government agencies to devise and enforce diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates. Is the Deep State cabal trying to instigate a race-based civil war in the USA?

In 2021, Joe Rogan, one of the most popular podcast hosts in the world, drew criticism after he claimed on his show that “straight white men were being silenced because of woke culture.”

Rogan was right.

“Anyone who has been paying attention to corporate culture in America cannot but have noticed the increasing pressures to “diversify” the hiring and promotion process, often by explicitly demanding that white (especially white male) employees be held back,” notes Real Clear Politics.

But there’s a new sheriff in town. And progressive, liberal, and loony corporations that discriminate against Whites are being challenged. Welcome to Dodge City. America First Legal (AFL) is wearing a badge.

AFL is a nonprofit legal foundation initiative to facilitate legal representation to victims of both private and public sector discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, or political belief. The AFL Center for Legal Equality is being established in response to the new “equity” crusade that has overtaken Big Business, Big Education, and Big Government.

Big AFL is going after the liberal powerhouses by holding corporate America accountable for illegally engaging in discriminatory employment practices that penalize Americans based on race and sex.

Below is a list of all federal civil rights complaints that AFL has filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Commission (EEOC):

McDonald’s

As part of its initiative under the Center for Legal Equality, America First Legal (AFL) asked the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to open a civil rights investigation into McDonald’s Corporation for engaging in unlawful, discriminatory hiring practices.

Federal law forbids discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin by an employer against an employee or potential employee. Yet, McDonald’s publicly admits to intentionally violating this law. McDonald’s even created a “Diversity Snapshot” that breaks down its staffing goals by race.

As part of its “Allyship through Accountability” program, McDonald’s actively uses hiring practices focusing on immutable characteristics rather than skillsets.

Statement from Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel:

“So many of America’s biggest and most celebrated corporations have abandoned the very systems, values, and laws that made this country great. Now, even McDonald’s, with its iconic golden arches and international recognition as a standard-bearer for American success, has caved to a woke mob of activists and has committed to violating the law to achieve their desired social outcomes–even aiming for racial quotas. Their actions are un-American, bad for business, and patently unlawful. As McDonald’s prepares for widely anticipated corporate layoffs–an unfortunate development that will hurt real American families–our hope is that it abides by federal law and refuses to use these anticipated layoffs with an eye towards achieving its racial diversity goals,” said Gene Hamilton.

Other woke corporations on the list:

Anheuser-Busch

The Hershey Company

Starbucks

DICK’s Sporting Goods

BlackRock

Yum! Brands / Pizza Hut

Twilio

Morgan Stanley

Lyft

Kontoor Brands

What can you do? Do not purchase products or services from these woke companies until they stop discriminatory practices.

“Our nation’s legal and constitutional order is predicated on the idea that all citizens, regardless of who they are or where their families come from, are entitled to full and equal treatment under the law. This is a bedrock of our entire system of justice. Yet, a pernicious new ideology has taken hold in the elite power centers of our country, which decrees that people must be judged expressly based upon their race, their gender, sexual preference, and their overall worldview – and either be rewarded or punished accordingly. This fundamentally anti-American ideology must be defeated.” –Stephen Miller President, America First Legal