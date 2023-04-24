Rep. Salazar Demands Accountability For Cuban Doctors Defrauded By The Pan-American Health Organization

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, U.S. Representative (FL-27)

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Reps. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Mark Green (R-TN), and Carlos Giménez (R-FL) sent a letter to the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) lambasting the organization for avoiding accountability over its role in helping the Cuban regime traffic thousands of doctors and healthcare professionals to Brazil between 2013 and 2018.

The U.S. State Department categorizes the Cuban medical missions as “forced labor” as this is a form of modern-day slavery.

Read the letter. Excerpt:

Despite abundant evidence that PAHO played a major role in trafficking over 10,000 Cuban doctors to Brazil in violation of Brazilian, U.S., and international law, funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to the Cuban government, and pocketed at least $75 million for its efforts, neither our government, nor the Brazilian government, have ever been informed about the details of the operation, including PAHO’s extremely troubling role.

Read the press release. Background:

A group of Cuban doctors is suing PAHO for playing a major role in trafficking over 10,000 Cuban doctors to Brazil in violation of Brazilian, U.S., and international law.

“Let me be clear, any organization that is funded by our tax dollars should NEVER be used to help repressive regimes engage in the systematic oppression of their own citizens abroad. My colleagues and I will get to the bottom of this, and demand justice for the doctors who were forced to work for free as propaganda for the evil Castro/Díaz-Canel regime!” proclaimed Salazar.

PAHO

The Director of PAHO is Dr. Jarbas Barbosa. In 2023, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa was elected as WHO Regional Director for the Americas. Barbosa joined PAHO in 2007 as Area Manager for Health Surveillance and Disease Management, responsible for coordinating regional activities related to the surveillance, prevention, and control of communicable and noncommunicable diseases.

Folks, are you connecting the dots. The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are in bed together as members of the forthcoming New World Order (NWO). Klaus Schwab touts ‘The Great Reset’ for the entire planet. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it.”

Controlled by megalomaniacs (aka self-proclaimed dictators), the NWO is working towards a universal healthcare system whereas they have total authority over all nations.

Should the PAHO be defunded and kicked to the international curb?

Kudos for Rep. Salazar for standing up for justice for Cuban citizens.

Oremos por la libertad, la libertad y la democracia para los valientes ciudadanos Cubanos.