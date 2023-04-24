Montana Lawmakers Rightly Call Out Trans Representative Due to His Disrespect & Drama on House Floor

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) told Republican colleagues “If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

HELENA, MT – Learning to manage emotions, utilize respect, and respond like a rational person is something that Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) needs to do as he champions his personal agenda in the Montana congress.

According to Fox News, the speaker of the Montana House, Republican Matt Regier, has banned Zephyr (a biological male identifying as female) from speaking on bills on the state House of Representatives floor until he apologizes for saying the Republican colleagues will have “blood on their hands.”

“I am a progressive, bisexual trans woman,” according to Zephyr’s personal website.

Obviously, Zephyr finds nothing egregious with minors taking harmful hormone drugs and cutting off healthy breasts and genitals. And he thinks that a mental health disorder (aka gender dysphoria, transgenderism) is a civil rights issues. A waving wand does not magically turn a male into a female – just not biologically possible.

"If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed.



If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands." pic.twitter.com/WnxvmQtFCt — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) April 18, 2023

“If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said. He accused the bill’s supporters of being complicit in the deaths of transgender youths.

Dr. Paul McHugh, psychiatrist and Director of the Department of Behavioral Science at Johns Hopkins Hospital challenged psychiatry colleagues who were performing transitioning surgeries on adults to conduct follow-up research to sex-change operations. A Comprehensive 30-year study in 2011, concluding that patients who undergo sex reassignment surgery are at higher risk for suicide, attempted suicide, and criminal behavior.

What bogus research study is Zephyr quoting?

The drama diva bashed and trashed and blamed and shamed Republicans for defending and protecting minors from unscientific gender ideology, biology deniers, and butchers.

Republican House Majority Leader Sue Vinton responded, “I will note that it is entirely inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for…We can debate matters civilly and with respect for each other.”

Ahem. Apparently, Zephyr actually believes that trans-identifying individuals are entitled to blast anyone that disagrees with their poisonous propaganda. Zephyr resorted to using fearmongering tactics and threats because that’s what militant LGBTQ cultists do.

“I applaud the Speaker and Majority Leader for giving my colleague opportunities to rectify the consequences of this stunt,” the Republican lawmaker added. “Since the hateful attack on the House, the Representative has tried to create further opportunities to seek media attention. We will not stand for it.”

Zany Zephyr stood by his remarks, accusing the bill of targeting his community.

However, Gays Against Groomers do not stand with Zephyr’s radical LBGTQ community. “Our community that once preached love and acceptance of others has been hijacked by radical activists who are now pushing extreme concepts onto society, specifically targeting children in recent years. The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name,” declares Gays Against Groomers on their website.

Lawmakers Tout Trans Hokum

U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) recently reintroduced the Transgender Bill of Rights, which a press release from Jayapal’s office notes would provide “a comprehensive policy framework to provide protections for transgender and nonbinary people, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their gender identity or expression.”

Cosponsors in the Senate include Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

Sane & Sensible Lawmakers

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) and Republican sponsors reintroduced legislation to ban harmful puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries for transgender youth. H.R.1399 – To amend chapter 110 of title 18, United States Code, to prohibit gender affirming care on minors, and for other purposes.

Resources:

Do No Harm has announced its latest initiative “Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology,” an effort to educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as “gender-affirming care.”

The findings of “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria: Parent Reports on 1655 Possible Cases,” published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, lent support to the theory that the surge in gender-switching adolescents is rooted in a social contagion stoked by media, peers and gender clinicians.

A 2023 documentary Affirmation Generation is viewable for free on Vimeo and tells the stories of six detransitioners. Lisa Littman, the scientist who first identified and named Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD) is one of many professionals interviewed in Affirmation Generation.

“Biological sex is not assigned. Sex is determined at conception by our DNA and is stamped into every cell of our bodies. Human sexuality is binary. You either have a normal Y chromosome, and develop into a male, or you don’t, and you will develop into a female. There are at least 6,500 genetic differences between men and women. Hormones and surgery cannot change this.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.