Gay Pride Parade Canceled in South Florida After Bill To Protect Minors From Adult Entertainment Passes

SB 1438, the “Protection of Children Act,” states that people and businesses can be penalized for “knowingly admitting a child to an adult live performance.” File photo: Erremmo.com, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Officials in a South Florida have canceled a gay pride parade and restricted other pride events to people 21 years and older in anticipation of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill meant to keep children out of drag shows, according to a Fox News.

SB 1438, the “Protection of Children Act,” states that people and businesses can be penalized for “knowingly admitting a child to an adult live performance.”

Children don’t belong in bars, strip clubs, or drag show venues. And drag queens don’t belong in libraries or schools or in spaces reserved for kids. And parents have no right exposing their own kids to cross-dressing males twerking for sexual gratification.

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast recently posted on Facebook that the decision to change this Saturday’s Pridefest events was made after multiple conversations with Port St. Lucie officials. “We hope that everyone understands that this is definitely not what we wanted at all and are working with the city to assure our safety as well as produce a positive event,” the post said.

Equality Florida responded on Twitter:

“These are the intended chilling effects of DeSantis’ slate of hate legislation. Just as the Don’t Say LGBTQ law didn’t direct school districts to rip down rainbow stickers, this bill does not ban drag or pride. But it uses vague language and threats to induce self-censorship.”

Only members of a militant LGBTQ cult movement would perceive the bill as “hate legislation.” Living in their upside-down la-la-land with no sexual boundaries has eroded critical thinking skills along with brain cells and morality.

When a culture accepts and promotes lewd performances for children – something has gone horribly wrong in society.

“As lawmakers, we are failing the children of Florida if we don’t step in and say there are venues in at which performances should not let children in if you have certain content,” said bill sponsor Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, per WPTV. “I’m confident that, not only in my district but across the state, parents don’t want kids to go into these performances.”

Kudos to Yarborough, the elected officials, and the sensible citizens that boldly stood up to stop the sexualization of kids by gyrating adult males in salacious costumes, mammoth fake breasts, and lipstick.

Bring out the cake and punch for Gov. DeSantis, a bold elected official that wasn’t afraid to point and declare the truth – “the emperor has no clothes.” Sign away.