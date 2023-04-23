Op-Ed: 18-Year-Old Trans-Identifying Male Pervert Showers With 14-Year-Old Girls In School Locker Room

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Being forced to see a man exposing himself in a supposedly safe place in a public school can produce psychological trauma, fear, and anxiety for minors. File photo: Brocreative, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI – Sexual perverts and predators have been given a free pass by the militant and mentally deranged political transgender cultists (aka creepy Joe Biden Admin, deviant Democrat lawmakers, Deep State Cabal) to sexualize minor females. Yes, it’s a sign of cultural collapse.

“18-Year-Old Male Identifying As Female Enters High School Girls’ Locker, Showers Naked Next To 14-Year-Old Students, Conservative Org Alleges” is the headline of an article by The Daily Signal.

“In a letter sent Wednesday to the school district, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, Inc. (WILL) said that on March 3 four freshman girls at Sun Prairie East High School (EHS) were showering and changing after a physical education class. When they entered the lockers, they found a senior male student, believed to be 18 years old at the time, in the room that contained the lockers and benches. The girls said the student wasn’t in the class with them, but proceeded to the shower area even though they were uncomfortable. They were aware that the student identified as transgender and had used girls’ bathrooms previously, according to the letter.”

The letter is 7 pages of a rational, reasonable, and responsible response for speaking up for sanity and common sense to defend and protect minors.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Males are pretending to be females for sexual gratification (flashing genitals at girls). Prior to the lunacy of unscientific gender ideology, this exhibitionist student could have been arrested for public indecency and criminal behavior.

“The girls showered with their bathing suits on, which was common practice. Just when they started to shower, WILL said, the transgender student fully undressed and entered the shower next to one of the girls. The student was initially facing the wall but then turned toward the four girls, exposing his male genitalia to all four freshmen.”

Being forced to see a man exposing his penis in a supposedly safe place in a public school can produce psychological trauma, fear, and anxiety for minors. Why aren’t mental health child therapists across the USA speaking out? Remaining silent is being complicit in my professional opinion.

According to the article, the EHS’ principal apologized to a parent in an email by saying the incident “should not have happened” and vowing to “continue to work to ensure no one has a similar experience,” though she didn’t outline any steps the school would take.

Hmmm. Here’s an idea. Put the female high school principal and the naked perverted biological male in the school shower together and record her reaction. Don’t stop there. Put the entire school board and the WI Democrat lawmakers in the same shower with the depraved male.

However, the school district has also released a statement saying it stands by “LGBTQIA+ students and staff,” taking “seriously our responsibility to provide safe, nondiscriminatory, and inclusive environments for people of all orientations and identities as they reflect our diverse community around us.”

WILL is seeking answers to why the school district didn’t follow proper Title IX procedure and has filed an open records request seeking the school’s restroom and locker room guidance that was in effect at the time of the incident, the article concludes.

Time to call in Gays Against Groomers. “There are millions of gays within the community that want nothing to do with this Alphabet religion and join the fight with parents and concerned people everywhere to protect children. We also aim to return sanity and reclaim the community we once called our own…It is going to take those of us from within the community to finally put an end to this insanity, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Kudos to the girls for reporting what I allege and label a criminal incident. Kudus to WILL for speaking out to defend and protect females. Kudos to The Daily Signal.

Every sane parent and citizen in WI needs to peacefully contact the school board, state representatives, governor, mayor, and city council. Every sane teacher and school staff employee in WI needs to put on some courageous and protest.