GOP Demanding Answers After IRS Whistleblower Alleges Biden Admin Protecting Hunter

The unnamed whistleblower in question requested legal protection from Congress on Tuesday in exchange for information that purports that the current ongoing probe into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax violations has been compromised by “political bias.” File photo: Cliff Owen – CNP, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following a startling accusation by an IRS whistleblower that claims the investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes is being tainted by “preferential treatment and politics,” outraged GOP members of the House of Representatives and Senate are demanding answers from the Biden Administration.

The unnamed whistleblower in question requested legal protection from Congress on Tuesday – via a letter written by attorney Mark Lytle to the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate and House Judiciary Committees – in exchange for information that purports that the current ongoing probe into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax violations has been compromised by “political bias.”

The proof, the whistleblower claims, would “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee,” and a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case,” according to Lytle’s letter.

“Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with Congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel,” the attorney wrote.

Republican House members responded to the whistleblower accusations by accusing the Biden Administration of interfering with the ongoing probe of the president’s son, including Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

“It’s deeply concerning that the Biden Administration may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations,” he said. “It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) insisted on the release of suspicious activity reports (SARs) – collected by the department to document the alleged illicit business dealings of the Biden family – from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“The US Department of Treasury needs to release every Suspicious Activity Report related to the Biden family,” Cruz said. “If Janet Yellen doesn’t release the reports, she is complicit in the coverup.”

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes originally began in 2018, and is currently led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.