Criminal Charges Against Hollywood Actor Alec Baldwin Dropped Over Fatal “Rust” Shooting

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





On October 21, 2021, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin , 65, was filming on the set of the western movie “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48. File photo: Jeffrey Bruno, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM – Criminal charges against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin connected to a fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” that resulted in the death of the film’s cinematographer and the wounding of its director have reportedly been dropped.

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin, 65, was filming on the set of the western movie “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he discharged a gun being used as a prop – that had somehow been loaded with a real bullet – killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.

After an investigation, Baldwin was charged by New Mexico prosecutors with involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in commission of a lawful act; a firearms enhancement charge was added, which relates to an individual “brandishing” a firearm. The enhancement charge was later dropped, leaving Baldwin at the time facing a possible 18 month in prison sentence if convicted.

When you're a Democrat they let you do it



BREAKING: Charges against Alec Baldwin DROPPED in fatal shooting death of Halyna Hutchinshttps://t.co/qmjT6V7TXs — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 20, 2023

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In addition to Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had been charged with involuntary manslaughter – a felony – over the death of Hutchins. In addition, Assistant director David Halls – who reportedly handed the loaded gun to Baldwin – accepted a misdemeanor charge in a plea deal, according to special prosecutor Andrea Reeb.

Baldwin had always proclaimed his innocence and had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, in a statement.

“Rust” is due to resume filming this week.