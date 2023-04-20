Op-Ed: Three Banal Barnacles: Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough, Jake Tapper – Media Mafia Mouthpieces

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Don Lemon at The Ziegfeld Ballroom 2019. Jake Tapper at Madison Square Garden in 2019. Joe Scarborough at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, 2017. File photo: Lev Radin, Debby Wong, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Hmmm. If I had to pick the most irksome out the three media mockingbird muppets, it would be a tough-rough task. Maybe a tie for the three biased liberal loons.

Don Lemon, a sexist muppet in his very own category, needs to redo charm school.

Joe Scarborough, a personality doppelganger to Miss Piggy, needs a ride back to the farm. He’s gotten too big for his birches. Bobblehead wife Mika Brzezinski, likened to Scooter, idles by his side as he spews daily venom upon Republican opponents.

Jake Tapper, the grumpy twin to Cookie Monster, needs a bubble bath, his rubber ducky, and a juice box.

Don Lemon

Variety did its part “seeking to bury scandal-ridden liberal journalist Don Lemon of CNN, uncorking a 2,300-word-plus tome entitled “Don Lemon’s Misogyny at CNN, Exposed: Malicious Texts, Mocking Female Co-Workers and ‘Diva-Like Behavior’” with allegations from “more than a dozen sources” of bravado, creepiness, and pettiness that he so often criticized others (especially Donald Trump) for possessing,” touted News Busters.

“Don Lemon to return to CNN, will undergo formal training following sexist comments, network boss says,” according to CNN Business.

Ahem. Now, that’s rather humiliating. And just why does the network keep sour Lemon?

Joe Scarborough

“Joe Scarborough is notorious for dragging his background as a former Congressman into the Morning Joe conversation at every opportunity. So much so, that his self-centered obsession has become something of a running joke on the show,” proclaims News Busters.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe has, in part, been defined by co-host “Joe Scarborough’s jealousy for Florida Republicans who had a more successful political career and following than he did.”

Scarborough was the representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district and was a Republican. He served from 1995 to 2001.

Akin to a whiny adolescent going through puberty,the toxic tongue of jerkwater Joe loves to pounce on Gov. Ron DeSantis word-thump Prez Donald Trump as often as possible.

Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper moved back to CNN afternoons after failing in primetime in 2022, noted The New Post.

Now, that’s rather embarrassing. Obviously, morning viewers find him annoying as well.

In 2017, when Tapper linked himself to the middle class and the working class in America, Breitbart conducted an investigation: Ivy League Puffery–Very Fake News: CNN’s Jake Tapper Caught Misstating His Background on Live Television. “Tapper, when he was growing up, went to a private elite high school with exorbitant tuition rates. The Akiba Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. His father was a graduate of Harvard Medical School, and a wealthy pediatrician. Before Harvard, Tapper’s father went to Dartmouth—another Ivy League school that Tapper would eventually attend.”

Okay, if I had to pick just one – it would be Jake Tapper. Who would you select as the most irritating?