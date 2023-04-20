Op-Ed: Unethical & Unscrupulous PA Gender Clinic Used Tax Dollars To Train Mental Health Providers

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

“The gender industry nefariously targets people at the very core of personhood: identity…This identity-engineering is one of the defining features of cults.” –Mary Keffler

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Busted. A Pennsylvania gender clinic that gives puberty blockers to kids as young as 8 years old used taxpayer dollars to train mental health providers on how to “affirm” transgender and gender expansive clients, according to documents obtained through a Daily Caller News Foundation public records request.

Why am I not surprised? Biology deniers of the transgender cult movement are proselytizing woke, clueless, or ignorant psychologists, therapists, and social workers.

A group of butchers calling themselves medical professionals that would prescribe harmful hormone drugs and cut off health breasts and genitals of minors is capable of other atrocious actions.

Through a series of grants, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) gave the Gender and Sexuality Development Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) nearly $177,000 to host workshops for mental health providers on how to “affirm” transgender and gender expansive clients, according to documents obtained through a Daily Caller News Foundation public records request.

Clinic employees at CHOP’s gender clinic have previously promoted hormones and puberty blockers to children as young as 8 years old. (bold emphasis mine)

(bold emphasis mine) “These trainings began as an identified need from both transgender clients wanting to access affirming and supportive mental health care and mental health providers knowing how to best support their transgender clients,” a CHOP grant request said.

The Pennsylvania DHS granted the Gender and Sexuality Development Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) more than $176,000 over three years to create “Transgender Therapy Training Workshops,” which include a series of webinars and in-person trainings for mental health providers, according to the documents.

CHOP’s gender clinic refers kids as young as 14 for cross-sex surgeries including mastectomies or breast construction that clinic employees have promoted, in addition to hormones and puberty blockers for children, the article continues.

The trainings teach mental health providers that children as young as 3 years old can share their gender identity and that someone’s transgender status is “confidential” and should not be disclosed unless the individual gives permission to do so. The CHOP trainings teach that children can discover their gender identity after having “access to more resources and can use new language to describe their gender.”

Since 2017, CHOP has provided at least 33 trainings in 15 schools; Pennsbury School District donated $1,200 to CHOP in 2022 for professional development sessions which taught K-12 educators how to create “gender inclusive and affirming educational environments.”

So, it appears the gender clinics are in cahoots with public schools to further abuse minors and solicit patients for castration. Why am I not surprised?

Kudos to the journalists Reagan Reese and Megan Brock and staff at The Daily Caller News Foundation for this eye-opening news story.

What can you do?

Listen to the webinars HERE and find the names and titles of trainers. Anyone can take the quiz (8 questions) at the end to learn what unscientific gender ideology and bogus biology is being taught to mental health professionals.

Contact the Pennsylvania DHS and governmental agencies in PA HERE and peacefully express your concerns.

Contact the governor and elected officials in PA even if you reside in another state.

“I have witnessed an upending of the medical consensus on the nature of gender identity. What doctors once treated as a mental illness, the medical community now largely affirms and even promotes as normal.” –Pediatrician Michele Cretella, M.D.