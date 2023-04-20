Op-Ed: Florida’s Radical LGBTQ Parents Allow Kids To Throw Underwear At Lawmakers in Capitol During Protest

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Protesters took to the state Capitol in Tallahassee and laid out large white briefs with “no panty police” and “leave my genitals alone” scribbled in multicolored marker File photo: BalkansCat, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Is the politics of victimhood moving into its violent phase? It’s something we need to think about. There have been some febrile and heated incidents in recent years that suggest that hyper-victimhood, the belief that your identity group is the most put-upon of all and might even be on the cusp of eradication, is nurturing a vengeful attitude among activists; an unstable level of intolerance against all those you judge as your persecutors.” – Brendan O’Neill, The Spectator

TALLAHASSEE, FL – According to rabid rag, Miami Herald, cited on Yahoo News, Florida House passes bills affecting LGBTQ community. Vocal protesters toss underwear: “Protesters took to the state Capitol in Tallahassee and laid out large white briefs with “no panty police” and “leave my genitals alone” scribbled in multicolored marker…Six members of the group were issued trespass notices, and one was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace.”

Really? Irrational adults throwing toddler tantrums – in front of kids. Argh.

“A small group including children was escorted out of the building Tuesday for throwing underwear on the lawmakers below,” the article notes.

Excuse me, but throwing items at elected officials is more than vocally protesting. And encouraging children to blatantly disrespect lawmakers and the constitutional process of passing legislation in our great land of liberty is poor parenting to say the least.

Why am I not surprised?

A parent that would encourage and support harmful hormone drugs and the removal of healthy breasts and genitals for his/her child would, of course, cheer as underwear is tossed onto others by kids. What happened to LGBTQ passionate, but peaceful protests? And why were the kids not in school?

Using children as political pawns, gender warriors, and transgender bullies is abusive in my professional and personal opinion. Turning minors into hate-mongers will reap consequences upon society.

A mother of a 13-year-old child said “It’s sad kids have to do things like this in order to be heard,” the article added.

Folks, there you have it. A parent condoning violence (i.e., throwing items at elected officials) under the guise of children expressing opinions against opponents speaking differing views about biology and unscientific gender ideology.

What’s sad is a parent pushing their child to commit criminal behaviors during demonstrations and role-modeling repulsive actions by a group of adults. Blaming and shaming others for your own misguided and aggressive behavior is a lesson in victimhood.

Radical LGBTQ activists are teaching trans-identifying minors to adopt a victim mentality that justifies violence, rudeness, inappropriate actions and responses.

The Chinese philosopher, Confucius, wisely stated, “Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.”

Leon F Seltzer Ph.D., in his article Don’t Confuse Revenge With Justice: Five Key Differences, contrasts revenge versus justice.

1. Seeking revenge is based on emotion. The desire for justice is a rational one. Retribution comes with intense, destructive feelings- like rage. On the other hand, the pursuit of justice is based on logical, impartial values.

2. Revenge is focused on the offended individual – on their need to get even. Justice is impersonal and universal in its interests. Revenge feels empowering, so the individual or group who was wronged feels gratified by an act of revenge. It creates a temporary imbalance in power that benefits the avenger, or at least it feels as though it does. In contrast, social justice is good for both the individual and society. As such, justice is not personal, at least not exclusively so.

3. Revenge is driven by vindictiveness. Justice is an act of vindication. Describing this difference between revenge and justice, Seltzer points out that two wrongs can never make a right. In other words, wronging another person will not correct the original insult. He claims that the foundation of justice is fairness and virtue. It is not about getting even, but about restoring balance.

4. Revenge is cyclical, while justice leads to closure. The idea of getting revenge on another only encourages the same behavior in them. Each side digs in deeper with their agenda and the negativity grows over time. True justice gives a sense of closure, helping us to move on.

5. Revenge is about getting back at the other person who hurt you. It’s an attempt to harm someone back. Justice is about restoring balance, in an evenhanded and fair way. Its intent is not to cause harm, but to rectify the past.

A 2020 opinion article in Scientific America by psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman focused on the “mindset of victimhood.”

Rate how much you agree with each of these items on a scale of 1 (“not me at all”) to 5 (“this is so me”):

It is important to me that people who hurt me acknowledge that an injustice has been done to me.

I think I am much more conscientious and moral in my relations with other people compared to their treatment of me.

When people who are close to me feel hurt by my actions, it is very important for me to clarify that justice is on my side.

It is very hard for me to stop thinking about the injustice others have done to me.

If you scored high (4 or 5) on all of these items, you may have what psychologists have identified as a “tendency for interpersonal victimhood.”

Research shows that people who have just been wronged or who are reminded of a time when they were wronged feel entitled to behave aggressively and selfishly, ignoring the suffering of others and taking more for themselves while leaving less to others, the writer explains.

A group that is completely preoccupied with its own suffering can develop what psychologists refer to as an “egoism of victimhood,” whereby members are unable to see things from the perspective of the rival group’s perspective, are unable or unwilling to empathize with the suffering of the rival group, and are unwilling to accept any responsibility for harm inflicted by their own group (see here and here).

Kudos to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida lawmakers that are working hard to pass legislation to protect the most innocent citizens – our children.

“It seems increasingly clear that the self-pity and paranoia that underpin modern identity politics pose a grave threat to the sense of community that is essential in a healthy society. The more we incite people to view themselves as victims, and to view others as their tyrannical erasers, the more we will foster division, intolerance, instability and possibly worse. It is time to end this dangerous victim game.” – Brendan O’Neill, The Spectator