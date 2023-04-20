AOC Ripped by NYC Subway Attack Victim for Arguing Against Police Salary Increases

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Far-left Progressive Ocasio-Cortez – known by her nickname AOC – was featured on Monday on “The Daily Show” giving an anti-police rant where she complained about Adams giving raises to the “militarized” police in order to combat staffing shortages in law enforcement. File photo: Steve Sanchez Photos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a staunch supporter of the “defund the police” movement, has come under fire after arguing against members of the New York City Police Department receiving raises, claiming that Mayor Eric Adams is “defunding safety” despite the city’s ongoing problem with violence.

“We are now at a point where officially, most officers, are paid more than a teacher with a master’s degree when we are taking all of those resources and demanding that every single department except the militarized one be cut,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We are sending a message about who and what we care about.”

AOC received significant blowback for her statements from a number of individuals, including a New York City woman who lost her eye after she was violently attacked by a long-time career criminal on a subway in September.

Elizabeth Gomes – while interviewed on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Thursday – criticized AOC for her stance that public schools, pools, parks and libraries should be receiving the funding that was instead allocated for the city’s police officers.

Gomes had been attacked by Waheed Foster – 41-year-old homeless man and convicted felon who had served multiple stints in prison – in a Queens subway station on September 20 of this year.

“It’s because of lack of safety, lack of not having the right people there around us to take care of us when we need them,” she said. “At that moment when I was running up the train station, I wasn’t thinking about calling up a teacher or calling a lifeguard for a pool. I was thinking about calling the police.”

Foster was arrested and indicted for his attack on Gomes, who questioned how the violent repeat offender could even be on the streets to begin with considering his criminal history.

“He was a convicted felon. He was in jail multiple times,” Gomes said. “He killed his foster grandmother at 14…this guy was supposed to be locked up a long time. He shouldn’t even have been walking the street at all with all the felons and cases he had behind him.”