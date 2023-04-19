Op-Ed: Beelzebub Biden and Hades Harris Vow To Veto GOP’s HR 734 That Keeps Bio Males Out of Bio Female Sports

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continue to push their poisonous propaganda that discriminates against biological females playing sports and promotes unscientific gender ideology. Photo credit: Juli Hansen / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Deception and deviancy continues to govern in D.C. as the Deep State cabal bashes and trashes sports competition for biological female athletes. The militant Democrats receive their marching orders from the New World Order megalomaniacs (aka The World Economic Forum, the United Nations, The World Health Organization). And the dominant male minions delight in denigrating and destroying the rights of bio women.

Alas, the creepy Joe Biden and kooky Kamala Harris administration continue to push their poisonous propaganda that discriminates against biological females playing sports and promotes unscientific gender ideology. VILE R US.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, HR 734, a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Gregory Steube (R-Fla.) would protect female student athletes from competing with bio male on teams.

Moreover, a group of 40 prominent but self-centered athletes, including soccer player Megan Rapinoe and boxer Patricio Manuel, recently signed a loony letter urging lawmakers to drop a proposal introduced by House Republicans to ban transgender females (aka bio males) from playing on school sports teams.

The Washington Blade noted the letter was issued by Athlete Ally, a nonprofit group that “works towards creating more LGBTQ-inclusive athletic environments.”

Well, the exact opposite is true.

“Our mission is to end the rampant homophobia and transphobia in sport and to activate the athletic community to exercise their leadership to champion LGBTQI+ equality” and “white supremacy.”

In other words, Athlete Ally demands that everyone adhere to unrealistic and harmful gender ideology or they will label you a homo-trans hater. The militant zealots want all humans to be infected with the woke mind virus and march to the same drum to allow bio males to dominate bio female sports competition.

They initiated the derisive Athletic Equality Index: a ranking of the LGBTQ inclusiveness of collegiate athletic departments. Launched in 2017, the report “provides a comprehensive look at how NCAA D-I institutions are supporting their LGBTQ student-athletes, coaches, administrators, staff, and fans.” As of November 2021, the AEI has expanded to include D-II and D-III institutions.

In other words, Athlete Ally crafted the sports LGBTQ police for college sports. And of course, there’s a score card (i.e., fearmongering and tattletale data) with 100 points being a perfect grade. Having a policy that protects transgender varsity student-athletes nets 15 whooping points. Shazam!

For example:

Abilene Christian University nets an AEI score of 20 out of 100.

Central Michigan University nets an AEI score of 35 out of 100.

The State University of New York at Binghamton nets an AEI score of 95 out of 100.

“We are grateful to adidas for their sponsorship of the adidas x Athlete Ally Research Fellowship,” proclaims Athlete Ally.

Hmmm. Should sensible citizens boycott adidas?

Please applaud: The year of 2023 is the year of a return to sanity as 20 states have enacted laws to ban bio males from competing in female sports in public schools and colleges.

Citizens, continue speaking out for our bio daughters. Contact your state representatives.