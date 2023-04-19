Non-Binary Ex-Biden Official Sam Brinton Was Given Paid Month’s Leave While Facing Felony Charges, Report Says

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Reports indicate that when Brinton was initially placed on administrative leave after the first set of charges against him, he was allowed to sit at home and continue collecting his estimated $178,000 salary for well over a month before eventually being terminated. File photo: Ron Adar, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sam Brinton, a “gender-fluid” and “non-binary” former Biden Department of Energy (DOE) official who was eventually fired after allegedly stealing pricey women’s luggage from airports, was initially put on paid leave and was allowed to sit at home while collecting a hefty paycheck while facing multiple felony charges, a new report claims.

Brinton was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase – which, including its contents, was worth $2,325 – from baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in September 2022. He was again accused of stealing luggage in December 2022 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, with this one’s value estimated to be $3,670, including $1,700 in jewelry.

In addition, Tanzanian fashion Asya Idarous Khamsin claims that Brinton had likely stolen her luggage containing several one-of-a-kind articles of clothing that she had created from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in 2018. That incident is currently under investigation by the authorities.

However, new reports indicate that when Brinton was initially placed on administrative leave after the first set of charges against him, he was allowed to sit at home and continue collecting his estimated $178,000 salary for well over a month before eventually being terminated.

This information was reportedly discovered by the conservative outlet Townhall after a Freedom of Information Request Act (FOIA) revealed a letter written by Assistant Secretary Dr. Kathryn Huff on October 28, 2022, to Brinton.

“I hereby notify you that you are being placed on Administrative Leave, with pay, effective immediately,” the letter read, adding that Brinton would be banned from entering government offices and that his government badge, e-mail, cell phone, and travel card would be deactivated. Brinton had signed the bottom of the letter acknowledging that he had received it.

Previously, the Biden Administration had declined to say whether Brinton was still receiving government pay while on leave. Brinton oversaw nuclear waste policy at the DOE but the agency announced on December 12 that he was no longer employed by the them.

If convicted, Brinton faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine in connection with the Minneapolis incident, and five to ten years and/or a $10,000 fine in connection with the Las Vegas incident.