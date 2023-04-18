Op-Ed: Insanity Is Housing Bio Males in Bio Female Prisons – Sane NJ Protestors Say No More To Abuse at Edna Mahan

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to a 2022 article at the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), the Justice Department released new rules to allow biological men who identify as women to be incarcerated at federal prisons with female inmates. File photo: MindStorm, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Let me be clear: Allowing biological men (aka male criminals) that identify as female to live along side of biological women in a prison is abuse, a safety issue, and can trigger mental health trauma in my professional and personal view. It’s an absolutely absurd game of insanity played by members of the militant gender identity cult and the psychopathic people at the top of the power pyramid. Moreover, it’s an avenue to invite institutionalized violence towards bio women.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, CEO of the conservative Center for American Liberty, has estimated there are 900 biological males housed in women’s prisons around the country.

Hmmm. How many biological females that identify as trans males are trying to get into prisons that house bio males? Think about it.

According to a 2022 article at the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), the Justice Department released new rules to allow biological men who identify as women to be incarcerated at federal prisons with female inmates. The Federal Bureau of Prisons released its updated 14-page Transgender Offender Manual. The declared purpose of the amended manual is “to ensure the Bureau of Prisons (Bureau) properly identifies, tracks, and provides services to the transgender population.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



California

Female inmates in the California Institution for Women (CIW) are asking for help after a new California law allows biological men to be housed in state women’s prisons based on their “gender identities,” according to a 2021 article in Law Enforcement Today.

A 2021 lawsuit filed by the Women’s Liberation Front accuses the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation of endangering women by housing biological males in women’s prisons, reported in The Daily Signal.

New York

New York state lawmakers are pushing legislation that would allow male criminals to serve their terms in women’s prisons. Assembly Bill A709, styled the Gender Identity Respect, Dignity and Safety Act, would automatically place prisoners in the facility that corresponds with their “self-attested gender identity,” even if they have had no medical interventions such as hormones or surgery and are thus physically indistinguishable from an ordinary man, according to a 2023 article in the WSJ.

Hmmm. The Gender Identity Respect, Dignity and Safety Act is NOT respectful, dignified, nor safe for biological females.

My questions: Why are governors, attorney generals, justice departments, and prison officials/wardens kowtowing to the abusive irrationality of manipulative and mentally deranged males pretending to be women? Are they only following federal or state laws? Are they appealing these barbaric laws?

New Jersey

The 2023 Governor of NJ is Democrat Phil Murray. Matthew Platkin is Attorney General. Victoria L. Kuhn, Esq. is the Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Corrections. Find the individual staff on the website.

Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women is located in Clinton, New Jersey, part of Hunterdon County. It’s a State Facility – Maximum Security – Inmate Capacity 648, according to the official website.

“Protesters are demanding that transgender women be removed from New Jersey’s only all-female prison — where 10 transgender women, including one who says she has a “taste for blood,” are held out of a total of 356 prisoners,” reported a recent article for The New York Post.

New Jersey prison officials have agreed to place inmates in facilities based on their gender identify, not their sex assigned at birth, as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by a transgender woman who argued that being forced to live in four different men’s prisons violated her civil rights, as reported in NJS News in 2021.

So, one male (pretending to be a female) inmate is dictating the rules for the entire state of New Jersey correctional institutions. Was there an appeal?

2022 – State of New Jersey Department of Corrections: “Meet the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women Board of Trustees.” Find the list of women HERE. Governor Phil Murphy announced new board HERE. Acting Department of Corrections Commissioner is Victoria L. Kuhn, Esq.

#GetMenOut activists held a protest at the state Capitol in Trenton recently, reading letters from four biologically female inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, where one transgender inmate impregnated two women last year, via the Post article.

Activists Jennifer Thomas, 53, and Brittany Ortiz, 35, of Justice Speaks: Free Speech for Women read the letters and spoke on behalf of female inmates. Forcing women prisoners to be housed with male prisoners is a human rights violation, according to Article 14 of the Geneva Convention, Thomas and Ortiz told The Post.

I agree. No prison on the planet should force women to serve their time next to a bio male (aka trans-identifying) inmate with or without a penis. What powerful psychopaths are pushing this agenda of atrocity?

Among the trans women (mentally disordered men that identify as women) inmates housed at Edna Mahan, NJ, are Michelle Hel-Loki Angelina, 39, who was born male, as Perry Cerf. Cerf was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the vampiric rape and murder of an Ecuadorian prostitute in 2002.

“The truth about my case?” the murderer told the Daily News in a 2002 jailhouse interview. “Yeah, I killed her. I punched and kicked her to death, crushing her skull in the process.”

In 2022, a transgender woman (a bio male) named Demi Minor, who was convicted of stabbing her foster father 27 times, impregnated two female inmates at Edna Mahan, the article notes.

A 2020 Department of Justice report found “Edna Mahan violates the constitutional rights of prisoners in its care, resulting in serious harm and the substantial risk of serious harm.”

My questions: Who are the maniacal megalomaniacs behind the curtain forcing prisons to house men with women? Is the U.S. Deep State cabal, DOJ, FBI involved? Who is pulling the strings and conducting this morbid and unethical experiment?

2022 – New York Times: 14 Guards at New Jersey Women’s Prison (Edna Mahan) Are Indicted Over Beatings in 2021 Raid. The guards entered the women’s cells to forcibly remove them. One woman was punched almost 30 times.

2021- New York Times: 31 Guards Suspended at a Women’s Prison Plagued by Sexual Violence. Inmates reported being beaten while handcuffed at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in New Jersey, the state’s only prison for women.

2021 – My Central New Jersey: The state Department of Corrections also agreed earlier this year to a nearly $21 million settlement to resolve more than 22 civil lawsuits filed by current and former inmates alleging abuse at the prison. NJ will close Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, Gov. Phil Murphy says.

“This facility [Edna Mahan] has a long history of sexual assault between guards and inmates,” according to the Prison Insight website. (bold emphasis mine)

Dec. 14, 2021. Trenton, New Jersey – The New Jersey Department of Corrections enlisted world-renowned correctional planning and design consultant specializing in justice facility planning, Steve Carter of CGL Services, to assist with the relocation of Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, following Governor Murphy’s directive to close the facility located in Clinton, New Jersey.

June 8, 2021. Trenton, New Jersey – New Jersey Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks, Esq., today announced his resignation.

Feb. 17, 2021. Trenton, New Jersey – Building on his commitment to implement safety reforms within the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC), Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks announced that the Department has secured The Moss Group, a nationally recognized criminal justice consulting firm after several months of planning.

April 13, 2020 – On April 26, 2018, the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an investigation of Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women that focused on events that occurred under a previous administration. Since then, Marcus O. Hicks, Esq., was appointed to oversee the Department, and as part of his first order of business, his administration addressed a number of the recommendations cited in the DOJ report.

My question: What in the world is going on at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility? It sounds akin to a fictional horror move.

Sane & Sensible Lawmakers

In 2022, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) introduced the Preventing Violence Against Female Inmates Act, legislation to prohibit the Bureau of Prisons from housing prisoners with persons of the opposite sex. Text of the bill may be found here.

“President Biden’s plan to house male and female prisoners together will put women in danger. Documented cases prove that placing men—including ones who ‘identify’ as female—in women’s prisons puts female inmates at increased risk of sexual assault. My bill will stop the president’s ill-conceived plan and keep men and women separated in federal prison,” said Cotton.

The American Principles Project, Heritage Action, and Concerned Women for America LCA support this bill.

New Video by O’Keefe

A video report (2023) by the newly formed O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) reveals the reality of how some male convicts are “manipulating the system” to be housed with women in prison without fear of being reprimanded, leaving female inmates unable to change the dangerous situation, as reported at Life Site News.

Watch Okeefe’s video clip on Twitter. Female inmate: “So, we have men rapists, men murderers, child rapists, men who have killed women and are in prison for raping and killing women who get put in our rooms.”

“This is one of the great human rights abuses of our time,” Daily Wire host Matt Walsh reacted to the report. “Women who are totally vulnerable and voiceless are being forced to share prison cells with male rapists and murderers.”

Despite the evidence to prove the dangers of such policies, Democrat-controlled states have pushed to allow for more radical legislation that will continue subjecting women to the harmful incidents exposed in the latest OMG report.

Citizens need to speak out against detrimental transgender policies and laws, contact state representatives, and vote in every election. And pray that decency, morality, justice, freedom, and sanity would return to the USA and evil would be cast out.