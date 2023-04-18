BusinessLegalSociety

Op-Ed: Babylon Bee Sues California Over Censorship Bill – McNutty Newsom Is Major Marxist Misinformation Maniac

California State Governor Gavin Newsom holds his head in though before a meeting.
Gavin Newsom’s strings, he proposes another law to censor and silence voices (aka Republicans, conservatives, and alternative media) of free speech. MARXISTS R US.  File photo: Matt Gush, Shutter Stock, licensed.

If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” –George Washington 

PORTSMOUTH, OH –  Whenever the Democrats and RINO Deep State cabal (aka World Economic Forum, New World Order) pull on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s strings, he proposes another law to censor and silence voices (aka Republicans, conservatives, and alternative media) of free speech. MARXISTS R US. 

The chief of the Christian satire site ‘The Babylon Bee’ is taking legal action against California for a new state demand that tech platforms provide reporting on “misinformation” and “hate speech,” according to an article in The Citizens Journal cited from WND. 

“California passed an unconstitutional censorship law. We’re suing to stop its enforcement,” said Seth Dillion. He explained, “AB 587 is a new law in California that regulates social media companies. It requires Big Tech platforms to provide periodic reporting to the California Attorney General on several categories of speech, including misinformation, disinformation, extremism, radicalization, and hate speech. If the platforms don’t provide adequate reporting, the state will impose fines to compel compliance. They’re claiming it’s just about ‘transparency.’ That’s not true. This is a censorship bill, not a transparency bill.” 

You can read the full complaint here. Other plaintiffs are podcaster Tim Pool and social media app Minds. 

To sin by silence, when they should protest, makes cowards of men.” –Ella Wheeler Wilcox 

Kudos to Dillion, Pool, and app Minds. 

McNutty Newsom had outlined the intent of the law earlier, saying, “California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country.”  

Yada, yada, yada. Someone needs to tell gruesome Newsom to put a sock in it. 

Dillon added he’s already testified to Congress that “censorship guards the narrative, not the truth. In fact, it guards the narrative at the expense of the truth. In today’s post-truth, anti-reality world, describing a male person as a man is considered ‘hateful conduct.’ If Big Tech is tasked by the state with eliminating hateful or misinformative content, they’ll stuff everything they don’t like into those categories, including opinions, jokes, and even factual statements.” 

If you’ll not raise your voice now, then they will seal your mouth forever.” – Fahim Khan 

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

