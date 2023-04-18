Op-Ed: Are Abusive Moms With Munchausen Pushing Kids Into Detrimental Transitioning?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Is Munchausen syndrome by proxy driving kids to identify as trans? A 2023 article in The Christian Post asked this question. File photo: Beatriz Vera, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Transitioning kids via the unscientific gender identity falsehood ideology and denying the reality of biology is child abuse in my professional and personal viewpoint as a former child therapist. Promoting harmful chest binders and tucking is child abuse. Pushing injurious hormone drugs and permanent mutilation surgeries is child abuse.

Is Munchausen syndrome by proxy driving kids to identify as trans? A 2023 article in The Christian Post asked this question.

Dr. Miriam Grossman, author of the forthcoming book Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness, told The Christian Post that the terms Munchausen’s syndrome and “Munchausen’s by proxy” are no longer cited in professional journals. In today’s psychiatric literature, these syndromes are referred to as “factitious disorders.” The by-proxy cases are factitious disorders that are imposed on another person, including the imposition of gender confusion onto children, Grossman added.

The article surmised that while there has been growing awareness of how trans identities are spreading rapidly among youth, especially among women in their 20s, teens, and younger via a peer contagion — which was thoroughly explored in Lisa Littman’s study, titled “Parent reports of adolescents and young adults perceived to show signs of a rapid onset of gender dysphoria,” published in Plops One in 2018 — what has gone unexamined is if a concurrent social contagion is happening among parents of trans-identifying children. And is this spreading among a subset of parents who crave attention and claim to have a gender-dysphoric child?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Dr. Roger Hiatt, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, asserts that for every parent who is clearly driving this agenda with their child, there are probably 10 more who’ve been misled by groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics or the Pediatric Endocrine Society, which have both rubber-stamped the “affirmation-only” model and publicly opposed state legislative efforts to curtail the experimental medical practices, the article noted.

My question: Who is behind the clandestine curtain of these malevolent medical associations?

“The Social Contagion of Transitioning Children is not only undeniable, it’s Much Worse Than We Thought: Freedom Forever’s investigative team uncovered the alarming reality inside the largest online group of Trans Moms,” according to Freedom Forever’s website.

Read the full report HERE.



One mom found herself in the largest online group for mothers of so-called “trans,” queer, LGBTQIA+ and gender-nonconforming kids but she wanted out after discovering a sick culture of mothers seeking to transition their toddlers, fast-track surgeries and other disturbing behavior all while pushing a clear left-wing political agenda.

The group is called Serendipitydodah. The Washington Post ran a puff piece stating “This group might save your LGBT kid’s life.” It’s run by an activist mom named Liz Dyer who works to support far-left activist groups like The Trevor Project, a group that offers private chats between adults and kids about their sexuality and the left-wing activist organization pushing radical pleasure-based sex ed, GLSEN, backed by Disney. Over 36,000 moms belong to this private Facebook community.

Folks, once again, we find the involvement of deceptive and deviant Disney.

“One disturbing trend is the sudden explosion in toddler to grade school-aged kids being transitioned along with a clear pattern that shows children with autism being led to believe they’re transgender,” the website asserts.

There is a group within the group called “Mama Bears Double Rainbow Group” for moms who have “LGBTQ+ kids who are also autistic.”

Read several of the postings by the mothers. Warning: It is so sickening that I cried for these innocent children.

Folks, this is alarming – and it’s child abuse in my opinion. And rabid rag, Wash Post is spreading harmful hokum along with other militant mainstream media mockingbirds. It’s as if a hazardous mind virus has invaded the brains of these disarranged parents.

Watch Libs of TikTok on Twitter:A 4-year-old had a gender reveal and came out as transgender at a pride event.

According to a 2022 article in Breitbart, Jonathan Huller, a licensed counselor purported

“Clinically speaking, at the very least these mothers have what is called technically called Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA), formerly Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP).” Uhler added “In most cases, you are likely to find a mother who meets the criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder. However, in my clinical estimation, the earlier the parent transitions the child, you will tend to find a greater evidence for Narcissistic Personality Disorder.”

Radical rag, Harpers Bazaar published a story in 2022 where they claimed “Courts are increasingly using Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy diagnoses to separate trans kids from their families.” The crux of the article was about custody disputes whereas one parent was fighting against the other parenting who was pushing transgenderism on the child. The Lefty liberal journalist supports transitioning of children.

The legal basis for equating gender-affirming (aka gender-rejecting) care with child abuse is from a legal opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He cites two CPS cases involving Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which the Cleveland Clinic defines as “a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick.” The cases Paxton cites involve children’s serious physical illness, but he argues that gender-affirming care could constitute “the imposition of unnecessary medical procedures” and thus be considered child abuse, the article continued.

The transgender movement has received free publicity from the liberal news media mafia which considers it a “progressive” cause or knowingly spews lies, when in fact it is a dangerous cult.

And the bloodiest of hands belong to the creepy Joe Biden/Barack Obama administration (aka the Deep State cabal). Watch the illegitimate leader “Biden on Transgender Day of Visibility 2022” on YouTube. Read the 2023 “A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility” on the White House website.

Parents Used as Pawns by Physicians

There is another group of parents that are misled, lied to, and abused by the medical profession.

Single mom Bri was visiting the pediatrician’s office with her 15-year-old, a child struggling with anxiety, when the doctor said: “If you don’t affirm your daughter’s gender identity, or get her the help she needs, and she kills herself, you’re going to feel awfully guilty,” reports The New York Post.

By contrast, a 2011 study spanning three decades by the respected Karolinska Institute in Sweden found that people who underwent sex reassignment were 19 times more likely to die by suicide than the general population.

Sane & Sensible Citizens & Lawmakers Defend Minors

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) reintroduced legislation to ban harmful puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries for transgender youth. H.R.1399 – To amend chapter 110 of title 18, United States Code, to prohibit gender affirming care on minors, and for other purposes.

The following rational, reasonable, and responsible USA states have banned harmful transitioning for minors:

The Prohibiting Parental Secrecy Policies in Schools Act, sponsored by Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), would withhold federal funding from schools that fail to require parental permission before a student can change their name or pronouns at school. The bill was offered in response to a lawsuit filed by Regino, who is suing California’s Chico Unified School District.

The findings of “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria: Parent Reports on 1655 Possible Cases,” published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, lent support to the theory that the surge in gender-switching adolescents is rooted in a social contagion stoked by media, peers and gender clinicians.

Dr. Paul McHugh, psychiatrist and Director of the Department of Behavioral Science at Johns Hopkins Hospital challenged psychiatry colleagues who were performing transitioning surgeries on adults to conduct follow-up research to sex-change operations. A Comprehensive 30-year study in 2011, concluding that patients who undergo sex reassignment surgery are at higher risk for suicide, attempted suicide, and criminal behavior.

A Clinical Guide for Therapists Working with Gender-Questioning Youth Version (126-page guide) by Gender Exploratory Therapy Association (GETA). “The “transition or die” storyline, in which parents are informed that they must choose between a “live trans daughter or a dead son” or “live trans son or dead daughter,” is not only factually inaccurate but also ethically questionable.”

Parents/guardians would benefit from reading the article titled “TikTok Influencers Are Trying to Turn Your Kids Trans Behind Your Back, as This Must-See Exposé Shows” by Brandon Morse at RedState.

British influencer Oli London has announced the pre-release of his memoir, “Detransition,” available in August. London, 33, became known after undergoing nearly three dozen surgeries to resemble K-Pop idol and BTS member Jimin. Last November, London revealed that he was “detransitioning” back to being a man, citing his Christian faith as a primary reason. Watch a Newsmax Interview with London on YouTube.

“The Suicide Myth: A Twisted Scare Tactic Subverting Medical Standards,” an article by detransitioner Cat Cattinson on the Partners for Ethical Care website, exposed this deceptive practice by radical medical and mental health professionals. She explains the flawed studies used by transition advocates as they try to ‘prove’ suicide statistics.

Related:

Resources:

“Irreversible Damage” The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier. “Why, in the last decade, has the diagnosis “gender dysphoria,” transformed from a vanishingly rare affliction, applying almost exclusively to boys and men, to an epidemic among teenage girls?” Watch an author interview HERE.

“Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” by Maria Keffler.

An author, speaker, and teacher with a background in educational psychology, Keffler has fought to protect children from unethical activism and dangerous policies around sexuality and transgender ideology since 2018.

Documentary “Dead Name” – Parents Tell Their Child’s Tragic Transgender Stories.

A 2023 documentary Affirmation Generation is viewable for free on Vimeo and tells the stories of six detransitioners.

“The Detransition Diaries” Saving Our Sister,” explores the stories of three young women who thought transitioning to male would solve their gender dysphoria. View the official Trailer here, or watch the documentary on Vimeo.

Do No Harm has announced its latest initiative “Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology,” an effort to educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as “gender-affirming care.”

YouTube interview: Helena Kerschner, shares her story about being brainwashed and manipulated into transitioning into a man, and the way she saved herself from the radical ideology and her journey as she detransitioned back into a woman.

Summary

Woke, toxic or mentally disordered parents pushing fictitious gender ideology upon their children must be held accountable. Lawmakers must address transgenderism for minors as child abuse with legal consequences. Abusing your own child is not a parental right in the USA.

Members of medical and psychological organizations are speaking up to help rescue minors and prevent detrimental transitioning (aka child abuse).

The transgender cult movement is being exposed by investigative journalists of alternative media sources. Organizations, books, and whistleblowers are moving forward. Individuals are detransitioning, speaking out, and filing lawsuits against gender clinics and mutilating surgeons.

Folks, truth cannot be hidden forever – it’s not possible. Truth will either trickle out over months, years, decades, centuries or gush out immediately. And 2023 is the year for truth to prevail over lies from the gender ideology militants and transgender extremists that deny biology and reality. No child is born in the wrong body.