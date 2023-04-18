Op-Ed: America First Legal Files Federal Civil Rights Complaint Against Anheuser-Busch for Illegal, Racist, and Sexist Hiring Practices

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Stephen Miller, America First Legal speaks on the 3rd day of CPAC Washington, DC conference at Gaylord National Harbor Resort Convention on March 4, 2023. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In a nutshell: America First Legal has uncovered racially discriminatory policies at @AnheuserBusch that punish whites and Asians. They have filed a federal civil rights complaint. Read more on Twitter.

While perusing this article on the website for America First Legal (AFL) my brain cells binged, pinged, and generated questions:

Is Anheuser-Busch in bed with the U.S. Deep State cabal and the New World Order (aka The World Economic Forum, The United Nations, The World Health Organization)? Which would mean they are BFFs with Klaus Schwab, António Guterres, Henry Kissinger, King Charles, Yuval Harari, Bill Gates, John Kerry, and the other megalomaniacal minions.

Do the biggies at the top of the power pyramid want a civil race war in America?

Are the owners, shareholders, and CEOs onboard with the Biden/Obama’s socialist and Marxist society?

Are the players in favor of transgenderism to transhumanism with an AI takeover of humanity?

Is this how trans-identifying Dylan Mulvaney received an invitation to a White House fireside chat with creepy Joe Biden?

According to the World Economic Forum website: “Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company based in Leuven, Belgium. The company is committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Its diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands leverages the collective strengths of 200,000 employees in 50 countries. In 2015, on a combined pro forma basis, AB InBev realized $55.5 billion in revenues (excluding joint ventures and associates).”

Now, isn’t that interesting.

Forbes: Anheuser-Busch’s New CEO, Brendan Whitworth, Talks Integrating Leadership And Sustainability

Whitworth joined the CIA in 2001, working to recruit and handle spies in DC, Pakistan, Tunisia and Iraq before going to Harvard Business School, according to UK Daily Mail.

AFL filed a federal civil rights complaint against Anheuser-Busch requesting that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) open a civil rights investigation of Anheuser-Busch’s systemic and discriminatory hiring, promotion, and job-training employment practices.

“In Anheuser-Busch’s 2022 Annual Report, the company highlights its “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” initiative as a “global priority for AB InBev’s Senior Leadership Team.” The company created a Global DEI “Council”, chaired by its CEO, “dedicated to collaborating on impactful decisions and championing DEI at the highest levels of the organization.” This “DEI” initiative, however, appears to be nothing more than a vehicle to implement race, national origin, and sex quotas in hiring and promotion.”

Statement from Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel:

“Iconic American brands, like Anheuser-Busch, have become shells of their founders’ visions due to weak-kneed corporate leadership who routinely cave to idealogues whose thirst for an ever-changing notion of ‘social justice’ is relentless. All racial discrimination is wrong, and race-based employment programs or opportunities are antithetical to the American ideal. Equality under the law will never be achieved in the United States if its largest corporations are permitted to engage in blatant discrimination against certain groups of citizens,” said Gene Hamilton.

Read the detailed letter here.

Yes, the truth always finds a way to manifest itself.