Florida Satire: Hilarious Beer Ad Mocks Bio Men In Bio Women’s Sports – Team DeSantis War Room

The advertisement is a spin-off of the popular Bud Light commercial “Real Men of Genius” that aired in the early 2000s, and comes on the heels of a conservative-led boycott of the beer company after it revealed its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Image credit: DeSantis War Room

PORTSMOUTH, OH – This is me laughing myself silly. Watch the video on Twitter HERE. The DeSantis Team War Room Twitter account launched a spoof beer advertisement on Monday night mocking male athletes who compete in women’s sports,” according to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The group supports Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The advertisement is a spin-off of the popular Bud Light commercial “Real Men of Genius” that aired in the early 2000s, and comes on the heels of a conservative-led boycott of the beer company after it revealed its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The ad features transgender athletes including former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and mockingly congratulates them on their performances in the women’s division, according to the video.

“Today we recognize the men who’ve hacked the system. Once mediocre in the men’s division, now cream of the crop in the women’s,” a voice-over says during the video. “You couldn’t cut it with the boys, so you pushed women off the podium. Because without you, women’s sports would be fair. Without you, women’s sports would be for, well, women.”

The advertisement promotes “Freedom Heavy,” a limited time collection sponsored by Friends of Ron DeSantis, according to its website.

“In Florida, girls play girls’ sports and boys play boys’ sports,” the War Room tweet reads. “That’s why we are replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY … made 100% woke-free.”

“DeSantis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment,” purports the article.

This is me laughing myself silly after I watched the beer spoof ad again and again.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

