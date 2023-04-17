Florida Whiners Sen. Jones & Miami Beach Mayor Gelber Support Drag Queens Mixing With Minors

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The Florida Senate approved a bill 28-12 that increases penalties if kids are allowed at performances that depict sexual conduct or lewd exposure, the Florida Voice reported. File photo: Sheila Fitzgerald, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – My questions right off the bat: Have these two elected officials watched the myriad video clips from Libs of TikTok depicting adult males twerk and jerking in front of children while wearing thongs, pasties, high-heels, wigs, and lipstick? Do they condone sexually explicit behavior by drag queens with minors in the audience? Do they support any LBGTQ issue just because it’s from the LGBTQ community?

The Florida Senate approved a bill 28-12 that increases penalties if kids are allowed at performances that depict sexual conduct or lewd exposure, the Florida Voice reported.

Republicans approved SB 1438 with a party-line vote. It prohibits someone from knowingly admitting a child to what it calls “adult live performances.” They’re defined as a presentation that “depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, or specific sexual activities…”

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, Florida’s first openly gay state senator, called the policy a “waste of time.” He called SB 1438 GOP “indoctrination,” alleging Republicans were trying to create an issue to appease their voter base, as reported by WPTV.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Defending and protecting children is never a waste of time.

Jones served on President Barack Obama’s College Promise Task Force and was recently appointed to Joe Biden’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

There ya have it. Jones is in the front pocket of Biden and Obama – lovers of drag queens entertaining children and supporters of the biology deniers in the radical trans-identifying community.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the legislature is bullying the LGBTQ community.

Really? Now, why would lawmakers all of a sudden decide to bully members of the LGBTQ community – that doesn’t even make any sense. Galling Gelber is overreacting on his self-manufactured entitlement and specials rights wagon. And he’s using projection – blame your opponent for what you are doing.

NBC6 asked Gelber what was wrong with protecting children from seeing things that are

inappropriate.

Gelber replied, “The definition of inappropriate is a pretty subjective definition, and last I heard, we let parents make those decisions. I have never seen something that is objectionable at a Pride parade, it tends to be just a lot of families and people celebrating who they are, which is as American as anything.”

Either Gelber’s head has been buried in the sand, he is fibbing or gaslighting, or he supports seductive and salacious body movements by drag queens as they perform in crowds with kids included. Or he refuses to criticize any egregious activities or exploits from the radical LGBTQ community.

I doubt that Jones and Gelber are members of the Gays Against Groomers coalition. “Our community that once preached love and acceptance of others has been hijacked by radical activists who are now pushing extreme concepts onto society, specifically targeting children in recent years. The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name.

Gays Against Groomers directly opposes the sexualization and indoctrination of children. This includes drag queen story hours, drag shows involving children, the transitioning and medicalization of minors, and gender theory being taught in the classroom.”

Related:

Apparently, the woke mind virus bug has bitten both Jones and Gelber.

Disagreeing with the indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization of drag drags is not about the LGBTQ community. A portion of drag queens are heterosexual males. No adult, whether male or female – gay or straight – crossdresser or transgender – should be performing in front of kids for sexual gratification. That’s a form of sexual child abuse.

I am disgusted with Sen. Jones and Mayor Gilber.

“We are protecting children who again, cannot unsee, unhear, or unexperience things to which they are exposed, this legislation sends a strong message that Florida is a safe place to raise children because we are setting a standard in this state that protects children from being exposed to live performances that depict nudity and sexual activities,” said the bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Clay Yarborough, a Republican of Jacksonville.

I have the utmost respect and appreciation for Sen. Yarborough and the other Florida lawmakers that are standing up for our most innocent citizens – the children.