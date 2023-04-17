Bipartisan Bill Could Help Save 600+ FL Wildlife Species

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In Florida, the gopher tortoise, Florida panther and nesting shorebirds would be among the species to benefit. File photo: Jo Crebbin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Conservation groups in Florida and around the country want Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to help states with wildlife conservation.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act has just been reintroduced. It would dedicate $1.4 billion annually to state wildlife agencies and tribes to restore species with the greatest conservation need. In Florida, the gopher tortoise, Florida panther and nesting shorebirds would be among the species to benefit.

Sarah Gledhill, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, said she does not want to see any of Florida’s iconic species being mentioned as candidates for federal ‘endangered’ status.

“Because once those species are at risk of extinction, it becomes more timely, more uncertain of their recovery,” Gledhill pointed out. “And most importantly to everyday citizens in Florida, more costly. “

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would infuse about $38 million annually into Florida for the state’s Wildlife Action Plan, to keep at-risk species from being listed as endangered. The Act was left out of the omnibus spending bill last fall because lawmakers in Congress could not agree on how to pay for it.

Mike Leahy, director of wildlife, hunting and fishing Policy for the National Wildlife Federation, said they have built a lot of momentum with the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act as the conservation community works to attract new supporters. He emphasized the bill focuses on proactive and collaborative efforts to keep species from becoming threatened.

“You got a lot of partners in Florida that are working on joint projects like lagoon restoration, for example,” Leahy explained. “You have federal agencies like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but then you have water management districts, the state agency, some of the universities down there, like University of Florida and Florida Atlantic University.”

The bill would also dedicate around $98 million annually for wildlife conservation efforts by Native American tribes. The nation’s 574 federally recognized tribes have managed lands and wildlife for years with limited federal funding for conservation.