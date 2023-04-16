Op-Ed: Brainwashing 101: Univ. of PA Women’s Studies Hosting “Radical Playdate” For 5-Through-9-Year-Olds To Explore Gender Identity

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The University of Pennsylvania’s Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies program is hosting a “radical playdate” for 5-through-9-year-olds in April to explore social justice, gender ideology, and skin color, according to the institution, as reported by MSN. File photo: MikyR, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” –Vladimir Lenin

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Just when you think the college-educated crowd couldn’t become more insane – they do. The University of Pennsylvania’s Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies program is hosting a “radical playdate” for 5-through-9-year-olds in April to explore social justice, gender ideology, and skin color, according to the institution, as reported by MSN.

“Education is a weapon, whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.” –Joseph Stalin

Read the disturbing flyer on Twitter. It’s Brainwashing 101.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Join us on Saturday for our Graduate Student Conference: Abolition: https://t.co/J1ZVXmp9dj



Programming for kids 5-9 being offered at the same time by our partners, Colorful Stories, co-sponsored by the Family Center @ Penn. pic.twitter.com/15mH26TWQN — Penn GSWS | FQT (@PennGSWS) April 11, 2023

“Whether blatant or subtle, brainwashing has become a major, time-consuming activity in American education at all levels. Some zealots have not hesitated to use the traditional brain-washing technique of emotional trauma in the classroom to soften up children for their message.” –Thomas Sowell, Inside American Education

Colorful Stories, an organization that aims to educate students on social justice through books, is partnering with the university to offer two child-care sessions on “skin color exploration” and “gender identity exploration,” according to the institution. The “radical playdate” aims to teach the children a “positive sense of self and a respectful understanding of others” in order to help them “succeed in a complex and diverse world.”

“That educators who have repeatedly failed to do what they are hired to do, and trained to do, should take on sweeping roles as amateur psychologists, sociologists, and social philosophers seems almost inexplicable—except that they are doing it with other people’s money and experimenting on other people’s children.” –Thomas Sowell, Inside American Education

“A teaching artist guides us in an interactive model of storytelling through art and writing and of course, we play,” the registration form stated. “Born out of Colorful Stories approach of using books as tools to support young children in having explicit and developmentally appropriate conversations around social justice topics.”

How to brainwash your students: “The first thing for a teacher to do is to create a ‘school’ – a mediated environment separate from community, culture, context, society and nature. The simple act of separation is enough to foster confusion, stifle enthusiasm, warp relations between children and make learning a curiously unreal experience. After this critical first step, stunting initiative and denying experience are relatively easy.”

Just when you thought parents could not become more insane – they do.

Indoctrinating children is absolutely abusive as their brains have not developed to the point of understanding complex concepts. The end result of gender identity proselytizing is gender confusion for young children.

Is that what these professors and parents want? Children to be exposed to unscientific gender ideology who will question their biological sex and considering transitioning via harmful hormone drugs and castration when allowed.

Read the following commentary at the Heritage Foundation:

“I’m a former teacher. Here’s how your children are being indoctrinated by leftist ideology…The education system designed to teach them how to think critically has been weaponized by the radical left to push an anti-American agenda. As someone who has worked in education for four years, I have seen firsthand how your children are being ensnared by the left and their teachers,” writes Douglas Blair.

“I worked with kids from ages 3 to 13 and saw the brainwashing that exists at all levels of education. The left uses a combination of propaganda and suppression to push kids into the ensnaring grip of socialism and anti-patriotism.”

“When it is proclaimed that one must become more “sensitive” to various ethnic, linguistic, sexual, or lifestyle groups, neither a reason nor a definition usually accompanies this opaque imperative.” –Thomas Sowell, Inside American Education

Related:

Resources:

“Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin. Today, after 16,000 hours of K-12 indoctrination, our kids come out of government schools hating America. They roll their eyes at religion and disdain our history. We spend more money on education than ever, but kids can barely read and write—let alone reason with discernment. Western culture is on the ropes. Kids are bored and aimless, flailing for purpose in a system that says racial and gender identity is everything.

Book: “Inside American Education” by Thomas Sowell. An indictment of the American educational system criticizes the fact that the system has discarded the traditional goals of transmitting knowledge and fostering cognitive skills in favor of building self-esteem and promoting social harmony.

Book: “Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” by Maria Keffler. An author, speaker, and teacher with a background in educational psychology, Keffler has fought to protect children from unethical activism and dangerous policies around sexuality and transgender ideology since 2018.