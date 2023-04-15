Op-Ed: Dave Van Zandt, Censorship Czar, Owns Media Bias/Fact Check – A Wokey, Hokey, Jokey Business

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Media Bias Fact Check, LLC is a Limited Liability Company owned by Dave Van Zandt. “He also makes all final editing and publishing decisions.”

“Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas.” –Joseph Stalin

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Dave Van Zandt (DVZ), self-proclaimed czar of judging media sources, is a card-carrying radical liberal Lefty loon – my opinion. And he’s biased out the wazoo. Oh, deceptive DVZ must be one of those militant Democrats who’s invited to the Deep State cabal censorship parties. He probably adores Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, and George Soros. Probably is BFFs with Klaus Schwab, Henry Kissinger, and Yuval Noah Harari and the rest of the World Economic Forum minions. Probably a media member of the clandestine socialist club that meets in the White House basement.

Benefit of the doubt – maybe DVZ is just clueless, ignorant, and trying to make a buck.

DVZ doesn’t like alternative views of COVID-19, denies the climate crisis hoax, and adheres to unscientific gender ideology about transgenderism. He is opposed to those that speak out against the status quo – that’s censorship.

“We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.”

–Vladimir Lenin

DVZ website excerpts:

Media Bias/Fact Check (MBFC News) is an independent online media outlet. “MBFC is dedicated to educating the public on media bias and deceptive news practices. We also provide original articles on media bias, journalism, and politics. On our social media pages, we provide current news and events from low biased sources as well as all content posted on our website.”

Media Bias Fact Check, LLC is a Limited Liability Company owned solely by Dave Van Zandt. “He also makes all final editing and publishing decisions.”

How do you determine the bias of a source? “Please see our comprehensive Methodology page. Keep in mind this is not a scientifically proven methodology. It is a simple tool that provides a general rating of bias. Results may vary based on the person performing the evaluation.” (bold emphasis mine)

What? DVZ doesn’t use a scientifically proven methodology. Really? So, that qualifies him to bash and trash media sources and websites that are opposite of his left-leaning beliefs. And each of his employees may rate articles subjectivley. Really? This is so outlandish and unprofessional that my brain wants to barf. Somones need to tell the DVZ crew that the world is round and not flat. And 2 + 2 = 4.

What are the credentials of Media Bias/Fact Check? “None of the MBFC team are professional journalists. We actually see this as an advantage as we are media consumers just like you.” (bold emphasis mine)

This is me snickering. So, in today’s bizzarro world it’s an advantage to hire employees to judge the work of publishers, journalists, reporters, and op-ed writers – that have no degrees or experience in journalism. Really? Maybe they can perform heart surgery as their next feat.

“I’ve seen negative articles written about MBFC. Why is that? It is simple. Highly biased websites that are not always factual don’t like us exposing them,” states DVZ’s website.

So, DVZ is the self-appointed King of Exposure. Well, I’m exposing his wokey, hokey, jokey for-profit bogus business.

“If you truly hate censorship then you will defend anyone that is unfairly censored. Everyone deserves their legal rights, even when they disagree with us. Protecting their rights protects ours.” –C.A.A. Savastano

So, others have criticized Media Bias/Fact Check. Add me to the list.

“You are biased! Yes, we are human, just like you, and we like some things and dislike others. Like you, we support different things and want easy solutions to be true,” states his website.

So, DVZ admits he is biased. Hmmm. How interesting.

DVZ uses PolitiFact, Fact Check, Snopes, and Wikipedia – all left-leaning media-censoring sources.

My question: Why should readers trust Media Bias/Fact Check? They shouldn’t.

It’s obvious that DVZ is a militant member of the fairy tale fallacy of transgenderism as he rated my op-ed columns in the low zone. Doesn’t he know that op-ed commentaries are based on both facts and opinion?

“Op-ed stands for “opposite the editorial page,” Op-ed stands for “opposite the editorial page,” and an op-ed article is an article in which the author states their opinion about a given topic, often with a view to persuade the reader toward their way of thinking.”

The following is worth repeating:

Editorially, all op-eds favor the right and denigrate the left such as this Op-Ed: Deceptive Trans Activists Mislabel “Intersex” Conditions To Fabricate More Than Two Sexes -They’re So Wrong and Op-Ed: When The Mentally Unstable Lead The Mentally Unstable: Delusional Dems Reintroduce Transgender Bill Of Rights.

The aforementioned op-ed columns written by me are based on both facts and opinions, and I am a former credentialed mental health expert with years of work experience.

My questions: Does DVZ support minors taking harmful hormone drugs and having their healthy breasts and genitals removed? Abracadabra, if I decide to be a nonbinary unicorn – will DVZ support a horn attached to my forehead via surgery (paid for by taxpayers) and my civil rights protests?

In summary, DVZ is just another lackey for the Lefty corporate media mob – and Media Bias/Fact Check is just another arm of the censorship cabal in our land of liberty. Apparently, he can criticize others but he doesn’t want others to criticize his banal business.

Two thumbs down to Media Bias/Fact Check.

“Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose.” –George Orwell