Trial Begin for Man Accused of Shooting Mother and Two Children During Road Rage Incident

WESTMINSTER, CO – A trial in Colorado has begun this week involving a man who allegedly shot a mother and her two children – as well as an unrelated bystander – during a June 2018 road rage incident, with prosecutors looking to rebuke the suspect’s claims of insanity and prove that he knew the difference between right and wrong when he carried out his armed rampage.

According to the testimony of Meghan Bigelow, the suspect who changed her family’s lives forever – Jeremy Webster, then 23 – had followed her car into the parking lot of a dental office to argue after he had screamed at her during a roadway altercation. After yelling at her and her three sons – aged 8, 12, and 13 – Bigelow claimed that Webster began to drive away but stopped and exited his vehicle with a handgun when he noticed that she was filming his car with her cell phone.

Bigelow said that she told her sons to run and – attempting to flee in the opposite direction to keep her children safe – she was shot in the back, and a second time in the head after hitting the ground. Bigelow then said that Webster shot and killed her 13-year-old son Vaughn, and then wounded her other son, 8-year-old Asa. Her third son, Cooper, 12, managed to escape without any injuries.

After shooting Bigelow and her children, prosecutors say that Webster then fired and injured a witness – John Gale, who was sitting in a pickup truck nearby – after he allegedly “locked eyes” with him.

Webster has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with a psychiatrist having told police that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had started taking a new medication on the day of the shootings; the suspect told detectives he had been “losing his mind” for years and believed that he merely observed the shooting, as opposed to having carried it out personally.

However, prosecutors insist that Webster was in his right mind and could tell right from wrong during the shootings, as evidenced by the fact that he had “acted purposefully” on the day of the shooting, taking steps to cover up his alleged crimes by attempting to kill a witness and then later hiding his handgun in a backpack in the trunk of his car before returning to work at a construction job.

“The evidence will show the conscious decision-making before, during and after his crime,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Prince.