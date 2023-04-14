Op-Ed: Support Riley Gaines, Assaulted By Trans Militants – Sign One Million Moms Petition

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Riley Gaines is being hammered by the Left for defending the integrity of women’s sports, proclaims One Million Moms. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – A 5-time NCAA SEC Division I women’s swimming champion, Riley Gaines, was assaulted by transgender activists simply for being a guest speaker on women’s rights at San Francisco State University (SFSU). The athlete-turned-activist is being hammered by the Left for defending the integrity of women’s sports, proclaims One Million Moms.

Unfortunately, while leaving the SFSU room where she’d been speaking, Gaines was attacked. A mob of pro-transgender radicals stormed the building, blocking the exits and spewing vulgarities and violent threats at her. This caused Riley to have to barricade herself in a classroom for three hours for safety. After several hours, with the protection of the police, Riley was able to make her way out of the building and away from the campus, the article continues.

“They’re screaming in my face. This is the point where I was struck twice … I believe, aiming for my shoulder both times, but hit me the first time on the shoulder, and then the second time it grazed my face.”

Video of the chaos shows dozens of protesters berating the former NCAA swimmer and 12-time All-American champ following the speech, notes the New York Post.

Folks, this was a terrorist mob on American soil – akin to Antifa and BLM. The violence must stop.

Later, Jamillah Moore, vice president for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, emailed students thanking them for taking part in the event: “It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space,” Moore wrote. “I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions…I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully.”

Huh? What planet is delusional Moore living on? Assault is not peaceful. Up is not down. Round is not flat. She sounds like a woke wacko that supports hostility and forcefulness to opponents.

“The campus police did nothing. The dean of students was there and did nothing. There will be no repercussions unless I have something to do with it,” Gaines said.

Freedom of speech is under fire by trans thugs on university campuses across the USA.

“This does not deter me,” Gaines said. “This assures me that I am doing the right thing. This will not silence me. When they want me to be silenced, it just means I need to speak louder.”

Riley Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer with 5 SEC titles was a successful female swimmer at University of Kentucky with ambitions to pursue a dental degree. That post-graduate ambition and her entire life was changed when she was forced to share a locker room and then compete against biological male Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship.

I encourage you to watch this short but powerful vidmeleo. In it, Riley tells her story of how transgender Lia Thomas has taken away opportunities from female athletes in swimming.

Gaines is a lady of boldness and bravery. Please put her on your prayer list.

Citizens must peacefully unite and support Gaines and all biological females against biological males (aka trans-identify) invading sporting competitions.