Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
LocalOpinionsPolitics

Op-Ed: ReAwaken America Tour at Trump Doral, Miami, Florida in May: USA Needs God & Revival

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D. Share with new partner:   Share
88
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

CLAY CLARK
Clay Clark is the founder of the popular “Reawaken America Tour” conferences said by some to be a ‘freedom movement’ sweeping across the U.S. The conference is known to sell-out long before scheduled dates. Photo Facebook/Clay Clark.

MIAMI, FL – The Lefty liberals, radical Democrats, and mainstream media mafia label the Reawaken America Tour as conspiracy theorists, Jesus zealots, and Christian nationalists – so you know it’s a move of God to save our land of liberty – our U.S. Republic. Peruse the Internet and you’ll find criticism from socialist-loving loons and haters of our U.S. Constitution. You’ll also find a few turncoat pastors badmouthing the patriot-loving event that proclaims God as the founder and leader of America. 

The conservative Reawaken America tour, launched in 2021, was founded by Clay Clark, a Tulsa Oklahoma media figure and Christian entrepreneur instrumental in orchestrating the gatherings – also called  “health and freedom” conferences – using his “ThriveTime” podcast and radio show and Charisma News coverage. 

Clark “has devoted his life over the last few years trying to wake people up to what he believes is dangerous COVID-19 government overreach and globalism through the plans in the Great Reset, an economic recovery plan drawn up by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in response to the pandemic. Clark came to prominence when he sued the city of Tulsa in August of 2020 to end the city’s mask mandate and to fight against business and church closures.” 

  • Watch the ReAwaken documentary HERE. 
  • Read more about the USA conference HERE. 
  • Read more about the ReAwaken Miami HERE. 
FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The pro-Christian national tour has filled stadiums, megachurches and other large venues around the nation. Some of the speakers at the traveling event include: General Michael Flynn – Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Trump adviser Roger Stone and Trump’s son, Eric.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

The ReAwaken America website shows 14 venues in 2021, and sold-out gatherings in 2022 included Tampa Bay, Fla.; Canton, Ohio; San Antonio, Texas; and Salem, Ore.  

Twitter: 

Clay “ReAwakening America” Clark 

@TheClayClark 

#ReAwakenAmericaTour | 151 Tickets Remain for the ReAwaken America Tour TRUMP Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th 2023) 

Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” (John 6: 35 NIV

Get great content like this for your business website. Search engines love great sites with frequently updated information and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Blog Updates
Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category such as this one, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Melissa Martin, Ph.D. (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage