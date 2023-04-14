Op-Ed: ReAwaken America Tour at Trump Doral, Miami, Florida in May: USA Needs God & Revival

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Clay Clark is the founder of the popular “Reawaken America Tour” conferences said by some to be a ‘freedom movement’ sweeping across the U.S. The conference is known to sell-out long before scheduled dates. Photo Facebook/Clay Clark.

MIAMI, FL – The Lefty liberals, radical Democrats, and mainstream media mafia label the Reawaken America Tour as conspiracy theorists, Jesus zealots, and Christian nationalists – so you know it’s a move of God to save our land of liberty – our U.S. Republic. Peruse the Internet and you’ll find criticism from socialist-loving loons and haters of our U.S. Constitution. You’ll also find a few turncoat pastors badmouthing the patriot-loving event that proclaims God as the founder and leader of America.

The conservative Reawaken America tour, launched in 2021, was founded by Clay Clark, a Tulsa Oklahoma media figure and Christian entrepreneur instrumental in orchestrating the gatherings – also called “health and freedom” conferences – using his “ThriveTime” podcast and radio show and Charisma News coverage.

Clark “has devoted his life over the last few years trying to wake people up to what he believes is dangerous COVID-19 government overreach and globalism through the plans in the Great Reset, an economic recovery plan drawn up by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in response to the pandemic. Clark came to prominence when he sued the city of Tulsa in August of 2020 to end the city’s mask mandate and to fight against business and church closures.”

The pro-Christian national tour has filled stadiums, megachurches and other large venues around the nation. Some of the speakers at the traveling event include: General Michael Flynn – Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Trump adviser Roger Stone and Trump’s son, Eric.

The ReAwaken America website shows 14 venues in 2021, and sold-out gatherings in 2022 included Tampa Bay, Fla.; Canton, Ohio; San Antonio, Texas; and Salem, Ore.

“Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” (John 6: 35 NIV)