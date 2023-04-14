Op-Ed: Nutty News Networks Moan & Groan Over Florida’s New Abortion Restrictions to Save Unborn Babies – Kudos to Team DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 300, the Heartbeat Protection Act, which prohibits abortions once the unborn child has a detectible heartbeat. File photo: Akids.Photo.Graphy, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law on Apr. 13, legislation that prohibits most abortions after an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy. Conservatives applauded the decision, saying “now more babies will live!” Not one Democrat voted for the bill, reports CNS News.

See Team DeSantis applauding on Twitter.

MCR News Busters reported, “On Thursday, the Florida state legislature passed legislation which would put in place an abortion ban for unborn babies with detectable heartbeats. This major pro-life victory was celebrated by civilized people everywhere who realize how evil abortion is because of what it does to the most innocent among us. Meanwhile, the three evening news broadcasts were clearly upset over this victory for life.”

ABC’s congressional correspondent Rachel Scott huffed and puffed, “Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 14 states have ceased nearly all abortions.”

CBS Evening News, anchor stone-faced Norah O’Donnell abortion rights bemoaned, “Florida lawmakers today voted to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. That’s before many women know they’re pregnant.”

NBC Nightly News, correspondent Laura Jarrett briefly reported on the Florida bill’s passage by hyping the leftist “anger erupting on the house floor” after “the Republican-controlled legislature passed a six-week abortion ban,” the article continues.

Of course, the creepy Joe Biden administration (aka Deep State cabal) offered their comments:

“Today, Florida’s Republican supermajority-controlled legislature sent an extreme and dangerous new abortion ban to Governor DeSantis’s desk for signature. The ban flies in the face of fundamental freedoms and is out of step with the views of the vast majority of the people of Florida and of all the United States,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

But Team DeSantis stands tall for human life in a woman’s uterus.

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” Gov. DeSantis wrote in a statement. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

“This historic day marks an enormous victory in the battle for human rights,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America. “No longer will Florida account for 10% of abortions in the nation or be known as an abortion destination.”

The new law allocates state funds for pregnancy centers in Florida. These centers provide “free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, medical exams, counseling, parenting classes, financial classes, and resources such as food, diapers, clothing, and financial assistance for housing and utilities,” reported SBA Pro-Life America.

Kudos for Florida. The angels in Heaven are celebrating.