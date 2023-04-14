Op-Ed: Gateway Pundit Wins Historic First Amendment Lawsuit in Maricopa County; Payout is $175,000

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft and reporter Lucian Wintrich in the White House press briefing room. February 2017. Image credit: Gateway Pundit.

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” –Benjamin Franklin

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – In a nutshell: The litigation stemmed from a dispute over the denial of a press pass to a journalist for the Gateway Pundit (TGP) during the 2022 election in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a historic settlement on Wednesday. Maricopa County officials signed off on a major First Amendment lawsuit and settlement with TGP Communications, LLC, the parent company of The Gateway Pundit news website. Payout is $175,000.

Bring out the freedom cake and liberty punch. It’s party time.

“The Court agrees that this proposition is problematic insofar as it invites the government to play a role in policing the free press, whose constitutionally protected function is to hold the government to account,” the federal judge wrote in a ruling.

“Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose.” –George Orwell

Facts Behind Case:

“Maricopa County officials sought to prevent TGP reporter Jordan Conradson from attending briefings following the 2020 midterm elections. Jordan is widely regarded as the most fearless and honest reporter in the state of Arizona. Maricopa County claimed The Gateway Pundit’s coverage was not reputable after TGP and Conradson had forced a county official from office through our previous exclusive reporting. County officials were terrified of Jordan and TGP and attempted to block our outlet from public press gatherings. The Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court overturned the initial ruling by Obama-appointed Judge John Tuchi,” as noted by Jim Holt, editor of TGP.

“No experiment can be more interesting than that we are now trying, and which we trust will end in establishing the fact, that man may be governed by reason and truth. Our first object should therefore be, to leave open to him all the avenues to truth. The most effectual hitherto found, is the freedom of the press. It is, therefore, the first shut up by those who fear the investigation of their actions.” –Thomas Jefferson